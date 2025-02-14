Behind The “Wellness-Inspired” Glam In The White Lotus Season 3

Welcome to The White Lotus, where a vacation is never quite what you expect. Embarking on a getaway on this show — whether it’s a couple's vacay or family outing — always inevitably results in some level of drama. But this time around, the characters of Season 3 are hoping to simply focus on enjoying the beauty around them while on a wellness retreat in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The hit series returns to the screen on Feb. 16, and makeup artist Rebecca Hickey (who also did the glam in Seasons 1 and 2) says that this time around, she was focused on creating fresh, radiant skin to complement the show’s atmosphere of transformation. “The spirituality aspect is something Mike [White] really emphasized this season,” she tells Bustle, adding that the lush backdrop of Thailand called for looks that felt equally luxurious and elevated.

Wellness-Themed Beauty

This beauty aesthetic of this season dives deep into wellness, but not just in the stripped-back, no-makeup way one might expect. “Everyone has makeup on this season,” Hickey says. “I wanted everyone to look beautiful — radiant skin, polished faces — but still appropriate for the setting.” The result? A hyper-elevated, luminous look that balances effortlessness and glam.

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Of course, skin care played a crucial role in crafting this vibe, both on and off-screen. “It was incredibly hot in Thailand, so the dewiness was unavoidable,” she shares. To keep it in check, however, Hickey says she relied on a slew of tools. “We used cooling tricks — ice packs, high-powered fans, and cold towels to keep the makeup fresh, rather than relying on heavy powders or mattifying products,” she says. Behind the scenes, she used skin care gadgets like the LYMA Laser and cooling under-eye patches to keep everyone from Patrick Schwarzenegger to Michelle Monaghan's skin looking as refreshed as possible.

Hickey adds that Season 3 also brings a more refined, deliberate approach to character styling. “In season one, we kept things really natural — no one wears much makeup on vacation. Season two’s destination pushed us in a bolder direction with statement eyes and high-glam moments.” This time, she says it was all about elegance and polish. “There’s an intentionality behind every beauty choice, even in how the characters’ makeup aligns with their personalities and social status,” notes Hickey.

Makeup Details

Carrie Coon as Laurie, Leslie Bibb as Kate, Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Of course, “vacation mode” means something different for everyone — and on The White Lotus, even amidst the focus on wellness, there’s always a secret lurking beneath the surface. To transform Leslie Bibb, who plays Kate — a character traveling with her two best friends after a long time apart — was given meticulously coordinated eye looks that mirrored her wardrobe. “I always wanted her to have a look,” Hickey says.

Parker Posey as Victoria. Fabio Lovino/HBO

On the other hand, Parker Posey, who plays Victoria — the matriarch of the family on vacation —exudes a refined approach to beauty stemming from her Southern belle demeanor. “Her character has a lip on at all times because that’s a very southern thing to do,” says Hickey. “Parker actually would bring in her own discontinued Chanel lipstick to set, and that’s what became her signature look.”

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Meanwhile, Amy Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea — who doesn’t typically exist in The White Lotus world — was given an edgier, less polished approach that subtly reflected her outsider status. As Hickey explains, “I try to root each look in reality — what would this person actually do? That’s what makes it feel natural, even when it’s heightened.”

The luxury resort brings in a slew of different people with unique stories, and it’s something you’ll see reflected in their makeup this season. "It’s all about balance — taking these elevated characters and grounding them with a bit of realism,” says Hickey. “They’re meant to look like they’ve had a glamorous vacation, but still have this natural, effortless feel to them."