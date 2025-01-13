TikTok’s Latest Movement? Full Bush Positivity

Amidst murmurs of an upcoming TikTok ban, users have taken the unique opportunity to do and say the things they’ve previously left undone and unsaid. Because who cares if it’s all going to be deleted soon, right?

Needless to say, it’s an interesting time to be on the scroll-happy platform — especially with regards to a days-old pubic hair positivity post that has gone completely viral. “Full bush in a bikini,” anyone?

TikTok’s Pubic Hair Positivity

It all started with a (still unfound) Etsy review, where the customer in question posted her thoughts on a bikini with a personal photo in tow. Although the image is widely unseen, one TikToker — known as @sujindah, who has posted about the beauty of body hair before — came across the review. And so, the following string of events ensued.

“Full bush in a bikini,” the TikToker repeats in her video, over and over, as if in utter disbelief. “Full bush in a bikini,” she said again, this time in slow motion, before detailing how she stumbled upon the review on Etsy. “I got radicalized by that Etsy review, for real. Like yeah, that’s how it should be.”

It’s a simple reaction video, really — but since that TikToker decided to spontaneously hit post, it has racked up nearly 14 million views an endless flow of supportive comments as well as reactions to the bold sentiment. Or is it really that bold after all?

“Bushes are so hot idc,” commented one user. “And what about it,” another stated. “Grew up in HI. I remember seeing my first full bush in a bikini and asking her about it at 11. She said ‘I don’t want to trim/shave it. So I don’t.’ And that FORMED me for the rest of my life,” another TikToker mused. “Bush is wisdom,” said another.

BTW, if you’re a Real Housewives of New York City fan, this may ring a bell: In the most recent episode, Jenna Lyons famously shared a photo of her own (straight-haired) bush with her castmates, causing, well, quite the discussion.

And thus, a new movement of empowered feminists (with a catchy new slogan) is born. Any way you choose to groom (or avoid grooming) your nether regions is A-OK, and plenty of folks out there are doing the same thing — you just have to find your people on the internet.