In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Tinashe talks about her favorite gentle cleanser, the warm-toned blush that makes her glow, and the microphone-proof lipstick she swears by.

Tinashe’s vision for her Match My Freak tour? Feminine yet deconstructed. “There’s a post-apocalyptic twist on everything, so it doesn’t feel overly put-together,” she tells Bustle. “There’s an undone-ness, which I love.”

She’s taken the aesthetic to her stage makeup, too. The key? Doing her own glam.

“I’m doing my own makeup nearly every night,” she says. “There’s a DIY feeling to it all, and the imperfection and accessibility of all definitely comes through, I think.”

Being in charge of her beat is something she says she feels comfortable with, whether she’s doing it for a performance or a night out. “I can do my own makeup in half the time that a makeup artist does,” says Tinashe.

For the former occasion, of course, it requires a little extra strategy. The singer, for example, says she’s found the perfect microphone-proof lip product.

“Anastasia Beverly Hills has the great lip scene, so if my microphone is touching my lips, it's not going to smear all over my face,” she reveals. Here, the singer shares more of her go-to beauty products, including her holy grail overnight mask and the hair care item that keeps her protective styles shiny and fresh.

Her MVP Cleanser Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Face Wash Ulta $12 See On Ulta “It's important that I cleanse my skin really well. I'm putting on makeup every single night, but also changing environments [on tour]. Sometimes it'll be really dry, sometimes it'll be really humid, sometimes it's hot. If I want a gentle [cleanser], I'll always use Cetaphil.”

Her Hardworking Face Cream The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA Sephora $14 See On Sephora “The Ordinary has been good [for my skin]. This moisturizer is thicker, which I like. It's nice”

Her Replenishing Serum Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum Sephora $325 See On Sephora “When I use serums, I usually [use] a hyaluronic acid-based formula. It’ll lock in that moisture, which is really important when I'm doing my makeup every day.”

Her Overnight Beauty Treatment Origins Drink Up™ Intensive Overnight Hydrating Face Mask with Avocado & Swiss Glacier Water Sephora $36 See On Sephora “I've been doing a lot of deep moisturizing. I've been loving the Origins overnight mask for intense hydration at night.”

Her Non-Transfer Lipstick Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick Sephora $24 See On Sephora “I like to use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet on stage because it just doesn't move. I've gotten red a couple of times, but typically I’ll use a more nude-y shade.”

Her Fave Lip Liner Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner Sephora $24 See On Sephora “I usually go a little darker these days with my lips. Make Up For Ever in Limitless Brown has been my go-to.”

Her Travel Beauty Secret LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifiers for Bedroom $39.99 $29.99 See on Amazon Sale “One of my big beauty hacks is adding moisture to the environment. A lot of times I'll bring a humidifier and either have that on the bus or in my dressing room. Doing that and drinking a lot of water are probably the biggest ways to make sure my skin stays as moisturized as possible.”

Her Warm-Toned Blush Cheek Pop™ Powder Blush in Peach Pop Clinique $30 $24 $24 See On Clinique “Blush is probably my favorite makeup product. It just brightens me up, and makes me look healthy and warm. I always like warmer colors, like salmon or those with a hint of orange.”