How Tower 28 Founder Amy Liu Turned Her Skin Insecurity Into A Safe Haven

In Bustle’s Quick Question, we ask women leaders all about career advice, from the best guidance they’ve ever gotten to what they’re still figuring out. Here, Amy Liu, the founder of Tower 28, shares the book that centers her, her proudest moment, and her top tip for those starting in the industry.

Tower 28 founder and CEO Amy Liu didn’t set out to just launch a beauty brand — she wanted to build a safe space.

After spending over two decades in the beauty industry, she still couldn’t find products that didn’t irritate her eczema-prone complexion. So in 2019, she created Tower 28: a clinically vetted line for sensitive skin that doesn’t compromise on fun or efficacy. The brand is named after a lifeguard tower in Santa Monica, a symbol of safety and community that she wanted to replicate in the beauty world.

“Showing up for my community — whether that’s the AAPI community, people with sensitive skin, or my neighbors here in Los Angeles — has always been really important for me,” Liu shares. From redistributing 70,000 products to families affected by the Pacific Palisades wildfires to gifting beauty products to high school seniors headed to prom, she strives to ensure her impact is always personal, not performative.

That mindset recently took shape through the Tower 28 Scholarship Fund, which covers travel and expenses for recipients to attend the annual Eczema Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona. “It’s really just about doing what I hope someone would do for me,” she says.

Her work proves that when you create from a genuine place, the impact goes far beyond the bottle. Here, Liu shares her morning routine, what keeps her motivated, and the best career advice she’s ever received.

What does your morning routine look like?

I’m a mom of three, so mornings are always a little chaotic. Making sure everyone is getting fed, dressed, and out the door is a full production. But I try to carve out a few minutes for myself and my skin, because it makes such a difference in how I feel for the rest of the day.

How do you stay motivated?

My amazing Tower 28 team and community keep me going. When I get DMs from people telling me the SOS Rescue Spray saved their skin, whether it’s a baby’s eczema or adult acne, it reminds me why I do this. This is the brand I needed growing up, and that’s what motivates me to keep building it.

What is your advice to women who are just starting their careers?

Invest in your community. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others in your industry and ask questions. When I started Tower 28, I leaned heavily on my network, which is why I created Clean Beauty Summer School, our mentorship program for minority founders and content creators. Also, prioritize collaboration over competition. Be nice and work hard — I promise you, your reputation is your most important asset.

What’s been your proudest “I made it” moment since launching your brand?

There have definitely been some big milestones, but the moments that really get me are the small, unexpected ones — like when I see someone in front of me in line pull a ShineOn Lip Jelly out of their purse. It’s wild to think that something I dreamed up is now part of someone’s daily routine.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

You can have it all, but not all at once. It’s helped me give myself grace, especially as a founder and a mom. You have to prioritize based on what matters most in the moment and be OK with not doing everything perfectly.

How do you approach product formulation?

We do extensive research to make sure we’re creating something that’s truly needed in the world. Many of our launches came directly from community feedback. I also draw from my own experience — I've had eczema my entire adult life, so I understand how hard it is to find products that are both effective and gentle.

Then, all our products go through third-party testing. We make sure every product 100% follows the National Eczema Association’s guidelines — we’re actually the first and only beauty brand to do so, which is something I’m really proud of.

I’m sure it’s impossible to pick, but which Tower 28 product has a special place in your heart?

It has to be SOS Rescue Spray. I used to rely on steroids to manage my eczema, but once we developed this product, I was finally able to stop. It calms irritation, supports the skin barrier, and works on everything from face to scalp to bug bites.

What are some of the things you love to do to shut off your work brain?

Time with my kids always grounds me. I also love hot yoga and long walks on the beach with my family.

Any books or podcasts that have inspired you lately?

I keep going back to The Four Agreements — it’s one of those books that helps center me whenever things feel overwhelming. For podcasts, I love How I Built This. Hearing other founders' stories always reminds me we’re all figuring it out as we go.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.