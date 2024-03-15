The year is 2010. Urban Decay released its first-ever Naked Eyeshadow Palette. Every it-girl in school has the same one, which they use for every single occasion. All is right in the world.

Over a decade later, in our year 2024, the original Naked Palette has formally been discontinued, and thousands of alternatives have since saturated the beauty space. Those same it-girls have now grown up, some with kids — and yet they still reach for that same Urban Decay palette (despite it maybe, probably being expired). If you don’t fall into this camp, know that countless beauty aficionados on TikTok do.

The Naked Palette’s Unlikely Reign

If you’re a mainstay on BeautyTok’s FYP, you’ll likely see that countless millennials are *still* doing their makeup with their OG Naked Palettes. And, whether the thought of using an eyeshadow that’s over 10 years old makes you nauseous or not, these millennials find comfort in the sameness of their routines.

Taryn Lamb, a beauty and lifestyle creator on the platform, shared her unfiltered thoughts on the eyeshadow’s reign. “I swear, these eyeshadow palettes will be studied by historians. The chokehold [they] had on me.” She even went so far as to declare that “Urban Decay Naked Palettes walked so Makeup by Mario palettes could run.”

TikTok: @gwennanjones / @jadebeguelin

Yet another creator, Brooke Noel Beauty, said she remembers the joy and elation she felt when she first bought the Naked Palette. “I think this palette still slays. This is one I will NEVER part with,” she wrote in her video.

In other words? Millennials with the shared Naked-loving experience have discovered that buying your first palette, and then keeping it forever and ever, is in fact a canon event. Consider it a comfort eyeshadow palette.

So What If It’s Expired?

With many owning their beloved palettes since as early as 2010, the eyeshadow pigments have, without a shadow of a doubt, expired. But TBH, millennials just don’t seem to care.

TikToker Emma Abrahamson shared a video saying “Happy 10 year anniversary to my Naked Palette!” with the caption, “bye I know it has to be expired & guess what I don’t care.” And it resonated with her followers; one person wrote, “One day my kids are gonna be using this same palette I’ve had since high school,” while another said, “it’s my emotional support palette.” It’s a vibe.

While the original Naked Palette is no longer available, you’ll be happy to know the Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette ($59) — which formally launched in 2013 — is still around, as are a number of variations. So snag yours... and use it until there’s not a speck of pigment left.