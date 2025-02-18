Versed’s New Makeup Line Has Me In A Chokehold

To love every single item in a product collection is about as rare an occurrence as finding your perfect mate. Let’s be real: Even your fave fashion brand tends to have some misses.

As a beauty editor, I’ve tried way too many skin care, body care, makeup, and hair care lines to keep track of — but I can count on one hand how many have impressed me with their entire assortment. Because this practically never happens, I’m here to share a brand-new makeup collection I’m obsessed with... and I truly mean every single product is a W.

I’m talking about Versed Makeup, which just launched online and at Target on Feb. 18. I’ve been using every item in the cult-beloved skin care brand’s debut cosmetics collection for a couple of weeks now, and they’ve quickly become everyday essentials.

Essentially, it’s the makeup line of minimalist/lazy girl/on-the-go dreams — and nothing costs more than $19.99.

Meet Versed Makeup

Verse has entered the color category with a robust offering: 15 makeup products, many of which come in an array of chic shades. Everything’s easy to use (think blush and bronzer sticks and lip products you can swipe on with your eyes closed and a liquid eye shadow with a doe-foot applicator) and features nourishing formulas that don’t detract from your glowy skin game. The pigments are also buildable, so you can rock super sheer, natural-looking glam or a fuller beat depending on your preferences.

Versed

If you’re all about a streamlined routine, this drop is for you. Besides having convenient, user-friendly packaging, plenty of the products in the line are multitasking superstars. There’s a serum-like skin tint with SPF, a blush stick you can swipe onto your lips and lids, and a concealer that helps depuff and brighten via caffeine and kojic acid.

Versed’s debut collection also includes essentials for better makeup wear. There’s the Smooth Skin Face Primer, which hydrates with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide while blurring your complexion for a seamless canvas. There’s the perfectly fluffy Face Diffuser Multi-tasking Brush for blending your liquid and cream products. There’s also a lip treatment duo — featuring the Cloud Wrap Lip Recovery Mask and Cloud Polish Exfoliating Lip Scrub — to prep your lips for smoother, longer-lasting pigment application.

While I’ve used all of the products, I’ll share some highlights about some of my faves — just know that it was hard to pick.

My Review

Wearing a full face of Versed makeup.

The Skin Tint

This honestly feels like a serum, but goes on like a lightweight foundation. The finish isn’t too dewy or matte — it simply looks like your skin, only even and spotless. You can build it on for more coverage or sheer it out for a more minimal glow — either way, you’re getting good-for-your-face ingredients and sun protection. It’s become my favorite base product.

The Lipstick

I now have one of these lip blushes within reach everywhere I go. It’s like the perfect lip balm that delivers a romantic wash of color (and, like everything else in the line, it’s buildable). The finish is a just-made-out blur of pigment that’s saucy and subtle all at the same time. I’m particularly obsessed with Reserve, a chocolate-y berry, though all the shades are chic.

The Brow Gel

Versed’s Tinted Brow Gel has me in a chokehold. It brushes your hair and *actually* keeps it in place all day long while giving your arches a fuller, fluffier look — all while feeding your brow hairs monoi oil and biotin for a conditioning boost. I’m wowed by its ability to make my brows look so Cara Delevingne-esque without a touch of crunchiness or smudging.

The Concealer

I’ve been loyal to one concealer for over two years now, but it’s just been replaced by this baby. It’s a serum concealer, so it’s good for your skin. But, since complexion-friendly makeup is pretty par for the course at this point, know that the standout feature here is that it provides A-plus coverage that stays put and looks completely natural. Somehow it’s weightless, yet delivers a hefty dose of coverage that also feels like your skin. I usually have to build on layer upon layer of concealer to cover post-inflammatory acne spots, but this one does the trick in literally one swipe.

The Blush

My makeup drawer is overflowing with blush, and this one has earned its place on top. It’s a stick, so that’s an immediate perk. It’s also so creamy, buildable, and blendable, so you can easily create the exact blush look you like, whether it’s a bold draping or romantic flush. I love the soft matte finish and the fact that you can use your fingers or a brush to blend.