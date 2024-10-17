The most-loved perfumes in my fragrance wardrobe are typically gourmand and feature a seductively sweet vanilla note.

During the coldest months of the year, the vanilla aroma adds a layer of warmth, like a cozy cashmere blanket draped over bare skin or a cool girl leather jacket over your shoulders. The beloved note isn’t overly sweet anymore, either — modern vanilla fragrance formulations have become more mature and elevated than ever before.

Whenever a perfume launches with the gourmand, it’s always on my radar — so I definitely had to try the new Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie Eau De Parfum.

Crafted as a genderless perfume, the heart of the scent is described as a “dark, raw vanilla you’ve never experienced before.”

If you, like me, are wildly obsessed with all things vanilla (and perhaps need a new signature scent for the fall and winter seasons), keep scrolling for my honest review of Beckham’s latest fragrance.

Fast Facts

Price: $290

$290 Best For: A deliciously vanilla perfume that’s meant to be shared (or not, if you prefer to keep it all to yourself)

5/5 What I Love: The luxurious bottle; tobacco-spiked vanilla note; the long-lasting scent

The luxurious bottle; tobacco-spiked vanilla note; the long-lasting scent What I Don’t Love: It is a bit pricier than I’d normally spend on perfume — but it’s worth it for special occasions IMO

21:50 Rêverie Eau De Parfum

Officially launched on Oct. 3, 21:50 Rêverie is Victoria Beckham’s fourth — and most seductive — perfume.

Created by Jérôme Epinette, a master perfumer known for cult-fave scents from brands like Byredo and Sol De Janeiro, this fragrance takes the beauty of vanilla and turns it into something much more daring.

Besides the vanilla and Tonka bean at its heart, sensuous tobacco leaves and plum notes create that je ne sais quoi that makes the fragrance not quite masculine or feminine. As an added anchor that extends the wear of this aroma, cedarwood brings a richness that lasts on the skin for hours to come.

I’m *Obsessed* With The Dark Vanilla

Upon first spritz, I found that the dark vanilla and tobacco leaves were most prominent, swirling together to create a heated essence that brings warmth to your senses.

While traces of that smoky tobacco linger, the sweetness of vanilla takes centerstage after a while, finding even more depth via its juicy plum and heady cedarwood notes.

The delicious vanilla in the fragrance reminds me of my other go-to scent — Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum ($70) — but the tobacco adds an edge and sophistication that makes it just as appealing to me as it does to my husband.

Where Cloud feels like a more casual, everyday vanilla scent, 21:50 Rêverie is its black stiletto-wearing older sister who comes out to play only after the sun sets. I’m obsessed.