If you grew up in the '90s like I did, you're probably hoping that the nostalgia-laden love fest never ends. There are endless way to indulge in your '90s-ness, and personally the Ultimate Trivia Game for True '90s Kids seems like a pretty decent way to spend an lunch hour, but let's face it: sometimes, you need to come to the '90s on your own terms. Internet friends who probably also played and loved the computer game "Are You Afraid of the Dark?," I give you ... '90s poetry.
Oh, you know poetry was totally thriving in the '90s. And not just because the decade's best lyricists — Fiona Apple, Tori Amos, Jewel — were really MFA candidates in disguise. Remember poetry slams? (Did your middle school try and fail to host them like mine did?) The Poetry Foundation credits them with "[revitalizing] interest in poetry in performance."
What's really fascinating, though, is how the political consciousness of the best decade is resurfacing today, with or without the addictive nostalgia. Remember? In Clueless,Cher Horowitz could allude to Greenpeace and Amnesty International. Want another reason to crush on the last decade of the last millennium? Check out these seven poems.