It's no secret why so many authors have written books about New York City. It's a magical place, brimming with energy and light and love and hope. Before I moved to NYC three years ago, I had only been to the city a handful of times. But I felt like I knew this place almost as well as I know myself. I'd read so many books about it, and I'd seen so many movies. It appeared to me that New York was the place where things happened — the place where dreams became reality. You move to New York, and all of sudden you're not just a person, you're a protagonist.
New York is a city that offers adventure around every corner. Even just going to the grocery store can turn into an unforgettable experience. And while of course it isn't always sunshine and daisies, sometimes about being in this city makes you feel like you're always on a journey to something incredible.
These books will bring the city to life for you, with all of its special New York sparkle. Before you know it, you'll be packing your bags and buying your one-way plane ticket to The Big Apple.