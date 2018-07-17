11 Crime Shows On Netflix For When You’re Sick Of Law & Order Reruns

There's nothing quite like kicking your feet up at the end of a long day and settling into a good, old-fashioned Law & Order marathon. The procedural franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, showcasing riveting courtroom drama that takes down crooks and keeps viewers speculating until the end. But at the end of the day, there's only so much Dick Wolf content out there to consume and eventually your Law & Order marathon will come to an end. Luckily, there are some equally great and gripping crime shows on Netflix to watch when the SVU well runs dry.

Whether these series tackle a brand new case every episode like Law & Order, have an overarching mystery that spans the entire series, or they blend the two formats into a complex plot that demands your full attention, there's plenty to keep you occupied here. These shows are also great to watch when true crime documentaries, however compelling they might be, are weighing you down. Sometimes, you need an escape from the real world, and a dive into an imagined universe of fictional events.

Fortunately, there is a seemingly endless stream of scripted dramas on Netflix to sink your teeth into. Check out the list below for the best shows to watch if you love Law & Order.

1 NCIS NCIS fits squarely into the Law & Order circle as another long-running staple of the crime investigation genre. And over a whopping 18 seasons, the show has cultivated a devoted fanbase. All of those seasons are available to stream on Netflix, and it seems like a natural next step for anyone who's looking for a new favorite procedural.

2 The Blacklist James Spader brings his signature charisma to the role of Red Reddington, a nefarious criminal turned FBI informant. But when Red insists he will only work with rookie agent Liz Keene (Megan Boone), it’s clear that he still has an agenda all his own. Liz sets out to untangle all the mysteries associated with this seasoned con man in this engrossing crime thriller. —Sadie Gennis

3 Broadchurch This British series begins with the murder of a child living in a sleepy, seaside town, and then follows the two detectives who are investigating all possible suspects. It's a gruesome tale, but a riveting whodunnit that'll have you side-eyeing nearly everyone who appears onscreen.

4 Mindhunter From David Fincher and inspired by real events, Mindhunter details the origins of the criminal profiling unit in the FBI. Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv star as three FBI agents in the late ‘70s as they interrogate convicted serial killers with the aim of applying this knowledge to current cases. And while this really is a must-watch for lovers of scripted crime dramas, Mindhunter goes far darker than Law & Order ever could. So don’t say we didn’t warn you. —Sadie Gennis

5 How To Get Away With Murder As the title may suggest, How to Get Away With Murder features its share of grisly situations. Viola Davis plays Annalise Keating, a law professor who guides her students through some truly troubling cases — even as drama and deception break out among her group of acolytes.

6 Criminal Minds Like Law & Order, Criminal Minds has been around the block; the show debuted way back in 2005. The fan favorite procedural follows a team of agents who specialize in the behavioral patterns of some of the country's most dangerous killers.

7 Quantico This crime thriller stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, an FBI agent who becomes the prime suspect in a terrorist attack. As the show switches between two timelines — one in the present, as Alex tries to prove her innocence; another in the past, where she trains alongside other FBI recruits — viewers can piece together clues to the true culprit and play detective right alongside Alex. —Sadie Gennis

8 American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson The first season of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology series is based on one of the most infamous crimes in American history. But the performances from Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Sterling K. Brown, and David Schwimmer, among others, really bring the heat to this dramatized look at O.J. Simpson's murder trial and the media circus that surrounded it.

9 The Sinner Each season of this anthology focuses on a different mystery, but no matter the storyline, you can always count on The Sinner to deliver shocking twists and complex cases. The USA series is also anchored by a strong rotating cast, featuring standout performances by Jessica Biel, Carrie Coon, and Matt Bomer. —Sadie Gennis

10 Imposters Far slicker than Law & Order but just as entertaining, this glossy dramedy follows a con artist, Madi (Inbar Lavi), who makes her marks fall madly in love with her before taking them for all they have. But when three of her victims team up to take her down, it sets off a chain of events that finds them getting in way over their heads. —Sadie Gennis