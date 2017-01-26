Following Kellyanne Conway's insistence that "alternative facts" were a real thing, sales of 1984 shot up; it's currently an international best-seller on Amazon. So what makes a 1949 sci-fi novel so compelling 68 years later? Check out these 1984 quotes that are horrifyingly relevant in 2017.
When British writer George Orwell published a dystopian novel called 1984, he had seen, at age 45,both World Wars, the rise of fascism in Italy, the rise of Hitler in Germany; the invention of airplanes, television, antibiotics, along with atomic power, guided missiles, napalm.
1984 takes place in Airstrip One (formerly Great Britain), in the superstate of Oceania, a country embroiled in a seemingly never-ending war. Individualism and independent thought are persecuted as "thoughtcrimes" by the Thought Police. The people are controlled by the elite, privileged Inner Party, whose cult-personality leader is referred to as Big Brother. And hey, the government even has its own invented language: Newspeak. Sound at all familiar?
The novel centers on Winston Smith, whose work with the Ministry of Truth (the department of propaganda and historical revisionism) entails rewriting newspaper articles to ensure history forever matches with the party line. Though he is an excellent revisionist, Smith secretly hates The Party and longs to rebel.
If the following quotes make you scared, good. If you finish this article furious and desperate, even better. Cherish these emotions, honor your anger, and let it propel you forward.