’90s Heartthrobs Who Don't Even Act Anymore

For many millennials in the ’90s, it felt like their celebrity crushes — from hunky sitcom regulars to dreamy movie stars — would stay young and dashing forever. But in reality, a lot of ’90s heartthrobs quit acting entirely.

Many of these actors started working as children, and achieved full-fledged heartthrob status in their teens and early 20s by starring in TV shows like Melrose Place, Home Improvement, and Beverly Hills, 90210. However, as they grew into adults, several seemingly decreased their presence in the acting world or even left Hollywood, whether by choice or a lack of opportunities.

While most of these actors didn’t give reasons for their pseudo-retirements, some former crushes opted to live out of the limelight, having families and working in sales or media jobs. To reminisce, here are some ’90s heartthrobs who don't act anymore.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Jonathan Taylor Thomas arguably became the quintessential '90s crush after starring as Randy Taylor on Home Improvement and voicing young Simba in The Lion King. But he’s managed to stay under the radar since his Tiger Beat heyday — save for a couple of appearances on his TV dad Tim Allen’s show Last Man Standing in 2013.

Instead, he studied philosophy and history at Harvard University, before graduating with a degree from Columbia University in 2010. In December 2023, Thomas was spotted publicly for the first time in over two years.

David Charvet

David Charvet charmed viewers on three seasons of both Baywatch and Melrose Place (and as a French singer). However, he has only had a small number of roles since then.

He’s forayed into reality TV a few times, with stints on The Superstars and La Ferme Célébritiés. He was married to former Dancing with the Stars co-host Brooke Burke, before the pair divorced in 2020.

Erik von Detten

Voice actor and Brink! star Erik von Detten has mostly stayed off the screen. His most recent TV appearance was as a guest star on Bones in 2008. He made one final appearance in Toy Story 3, reprising his role of Andy’s neighbor Sid Phillips, before retiring from acting.

Since then, von Detten tied the knot to his wife, Angela, in 2018, and welcomed three children, daughter Claire and sons Thomas and Nicholas. In 2021, he told E! he works at a finance company in a sales management position.

Freddie Prinze, Jr.

It probably seems like Freddie Prinze, Jr. has always stuck around, especially since he married fellow ’90s icon Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2002.

However, the She's All That star has primarily stuck to voice acting projects since deciding to “quit the business” after appearing on 24, which ended in 2010. He finally returned to acting with the 2022 rom-com Christmas With You, but has taken it slow ever since.

Nate Richert

Nate Richert, aka Harvey from Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, launched a music career, releasing three albums in the 2010s. But he hadn't acted much since 2006 until he appeared in a short film, called H-e-n-r-y.

More recently, he briefly returned to acting as a guest star on Home Work, and appeared at ’90s Con 2023 with his former Sabrina co-stars.

Andrew Shue

Melrose Place star Andrew Shue hadn't acted in anything since the late 2000s when he appeared in 2007’s Goalie and the 2009 straight-to-DVD film Goal III. However, he’s pursued a successful career in new media, co-founding the websites Do Something and CafeMom with his childhood friend Michael Sanchez.

He also used to host a podcast with his ex-wife, former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, who he divorced in 2022 after her relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes came to light.

Jason Behr

Dawson's Creek and Roswell star Jason Behr hasn't appeared in all that much since the ’90s, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. In 2013, he and his wife, KaDee Strickland, had their first child, a son named Atticus, before welcoming twin girls, Caroline and Emmeline, in 2017.

That said, Behr appears to be dipping his toe back into the acting world, becoming a recurring star on Supergirl in 2021 and the spin-off of his breakout show, Roswell, New Mexico, in 2020.

Zachery Ty Bryan

You'll probably remember Zachery Ty Bryan as the blond jock Brad Taylor on Home Improvement. While he doesn't appear to have officially retired from acting, he hasn't been in any films or series since 2009. Instead, he has produced some independent films, and claimed that he doesn't “miss acting at all.”

In October 2020, after divorcing his first wife, Bryan was arrested and charged with felony strangulation after an incident with his now-fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts. In 2023, he was arrested for a separate assault charge and pleaded guilty to felony assault in connection with a domestic violence dispute.

