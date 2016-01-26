Not even Chris Harrison knows where Season 1 Bachelor Alex Michel is now. “I don’t know. I really don’t. Witness protection?” the Bachelor host quipped when Katie Couric asked where Michel is during a 2013 interview. “I know people have tried to get a hold of him … but he's kind of gone on to live his life. "We do owe him a debt of gratitude. He kicked this whole thing off.”

Going on a reality show in 2002 meant something very different than it does now. Back then, The Bachelor was more like a novel social experiment, and it didn’t come with the prospect of becoming a full-time influencer, with your life splayed out for all of the public to see. Michel eventually broke up with his Season 1 winner Amanda Marsh, and has since stayed out of the limelight completely. The only clues about what he's doing come from his LinkedIn page, which shows that he’s still working in business — one of the key things Bachelor producers were looking for when they were casting for the first season. In a rare interview with Obsessed TV from 2009, Michel said that the show believed that "business equals eligible," so having a master’s in business from Stanford made him a standout leading man.

In the years since the show, Michel has taken his business degree and worked for a number of companies. He worked at Microsoft in varying capacities for seven years, serving as their head of strategy in London from 2014 to 2015. The following year, he moved to Washington D.C. to work as the managing director for Generation Consulting, where he still works now. He also co-founded the media and technology startup NewCo in 2017.

Aside from his work in the business sphere, not much is known about Michel. Today reported in 2017 that he was single, but a lot can change in three years. And it seems like Michel is intent to keep his personal life private.