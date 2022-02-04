Olympics
From Team USA to Nigeria and Colombia.
David Ramos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
The 2022 Winter Olympics officially launched on Feb. 4 with its opening ceremony in Beijing, China, marking the city’s second time hosting the games, and athletes from around the world arrived to represent their countries in style. Here are the Olympic uniforms you need to see.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Since 2008, Ralph Lauren has designed Team USA’s Olympic outfits. Led by flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster, this year’s opening ceremony saw the athletes show up in red, white, and blue winter gear featuring Lauren’s logo and the American flag.