From Shogun to The Bear, the 2024 Emmy Awards celebrated another unforgettable year in television. Of course, this summer, many viewers’ TV habits were tuned to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris — to the rugby pitch, to the very literal highs and lows of gymnastics, and to the athletes who went all out for Team USA.

It was only fitting, then, that after a summer of competing for gold, four American athletes stopped by the Sept. 15 ceremony to give some out.

A Sporty Surprise

Jane Lynch and Brendan Hunt were reflecting on their respective turns as TV coaches — Lynch as Sue Sylvester of Glee fame, and Hunt of Ted Lasso — when Lynch confessed she’d given her envelope containing the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series winner to “some very special guests.”

Enter Ilona Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik, Caeleb Dressel, and Ezra Frech — who represented Team USA in rugby, gymnastics, swimming, and track and field, respectively.

The group was on hand to help present Frederick E.O. Toye with the directing award for his work on Shogun. While the athletes’ time on the Emmys stage was short, their presence was a pleasant surprise for viewers at home.

One viewer on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that they “literally screamed ‘YESSS’” when Nedoroscik (known to many as “Pommel Horse Guy”) arrived at the show. This summer, the 25-year-old gymnast achieved beloved meme status for appearing to take a nap while waiting long hours for his event to start. Fortunately, that patience paid off at the Emmys — where Nedoroscik was in presenter mode for but a moment, but stole the show with his fellow athletes.

As one viewer put it, “seeing all my olympic besties at the [Emmys] made me so happy.”

