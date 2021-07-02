Entertainment

You’ve Been Singing This “Three Lions” Line Wrong All Along

Plus, 6 other facts you didn’t know about the immortal anthem.

The three lions England crest on the England shirt in 2020
Visionhaus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
By Orla Pentelow

Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

You don’t need to be a football fan to have heard the famous three words “football’s coming home.” But 25 years after the song was first written, the ubiquitous refrain of “Three Lions” is being sung from the rooftops once again, this time for England’s Euro 2020 (but really 2021) campaign.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Originally released in May 1996, the song marked England's hosting of that year's European Championships. The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie was on music, while comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – presenters of football-themed comedy show Fantasy Football League – were on lyrics.

Tap