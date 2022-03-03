University Challenge is known for its notoriously tricky questions. However, a recent batch of contestants were left stumped by a Charli XCX anthem. On the Monday, Feb. 28 episode of the long-running BBC quiz show, students from the Trinity and St John’s Cambridge University colleges were battling it out during a music round in a bid to pick up some bonus points.

“You’ll hear a track by an artist performing their own material and a track by an artist they wrote for earlier in their career,” said show host Jeremy Paxman. Although, once the fan-favourite Charlie XCX track “Vroom Vroom” began playing in the studio, the show’s contestants appeared somewhat perplexed.

Charli XCX fans were quick to catch wind of the University Challenge segment, which subsequently went viral on social media.

“Not what I was expecting from University Challenge but I love it,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, “Embarrassing for @Cambridge_Uni that their cleverest students couldn’t even name this modern masterpiece.”

“Abolish Oxbridge. Total lack of education if they don't know this,” another viewer joked, while one fan simply quipped, “I cannot believe this is real.”

“Vroom Vroom” is the lead song from Charlie XCX’s 2016 EP of the same name, which, as Pitchfork notes, was produced entirely by the late SOPHIE.

At the time of release, the EP reached the top two of the UK’s Official Physical Singles Chart and the top spot on the Official Vinyl Singles Chart. Across the pond, the Vroom Vroom EP peaked at number two on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Among fans of Charli XCX — who is also known for hits including “I Love It,” “Boom Clap,” and “Fancy” — the track “Vroom Vroom” is considered by many to be a gay anthem.