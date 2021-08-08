These A Different World Cast Then Vs. Now Photos Will Take You All The Way Back

TV & Movies
The legendary series heads to HBO Max on Aug. 8.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
A Different World burst onto TV in 1987 and ended in 1993. Yet, its influence on fans and the starring actors remains. The pivotal series is headed to HBO Max on Aug. 8, so let’s take a look at the entertainers — then and now.
Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
A Different World saw Lisa Bonet reprise her Cosby Show character, the rebellious free-spirit Denise Huxtable. Set at the fictional HBCU Hillman College, the Cosby Show spinoff painted a fresh picture of college life.