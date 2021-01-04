Abigail Heringer From The Bachelor Could Impact So Many Viewers

A few of Matt James' Bachelor contestants have already stirred up attention: namely, former Miss Maryland and Miss USA competitor Mari Pepin, and 21-year-old socialite Kit Keenan, the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. But there's another woman you may want to keep your eye on: Bachelor contestant Abigail Heringer. Here's everything to know about her ahead of the Season 25 premiere.

Who Is Abigail?

Abigail Heringer is a 25-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon, who is super proud of her Pacific Northwest upbringing. Her ABC bio describes her as a "beautiful soul" whose favorite activity is drinking a local microbrew on a nice Oregon day. She also enjoys being outdoors and spending time with family, both of which are represented in one of her favorite pastimes: golfing with her grandparents. Her hometown newspaper, the Salem, Oregon-based Statesman Journal, reports that she was an accomplished junior golfer growing up.

Abigail was born with congenital hearing loss, and at the age of two, she underwent successful cochlear implantation surgery to treat it. Her mother, Suzie Heringer, told The Statesman Journal that she thinks Abigail sharing her experience with hearing loss on the series could be inspirational to others in the same situation. "I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss. It's something she usually doesn't talk much about," Suzie said of Abigail, who is reportedly the first-ever contestant with a hearing impairment. "With her disability, if that can impact one other person, it's worth sharing the story."

Abigail's Job

Abigail works as a client financial analyst for a Beaverton-based marketing and events agency called the Opus Agency. According to her LinkedIn profile, "Abigail is responsible for managing and implementing strategic financial processes and procedures for client programs and drives client event budgets while working with various services lines and stakeholders." She graduated from Linfield College with a finance degree and has passed Level One of the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) program. In other words, Abigail sounds like she's pretty good with money — something to consider, Matt!

Abigail's Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Abigail's IG page is full of family and the Great Oregon Outdoors. Frequently popping up in photos is Rachel, her older sister and roommate. Abigail also has lots of photos documenting adventures with her friends, including camping trips, boating excursions, and hikes — often with a few beers involved. "Bye summa blessed to have such great friends and for @coorslight not having a shortage," she cheekily captioned one group of pics from Sept. 23, 2019.

Ultimately, Abigail looks to have all the qualities of a fan favorite, but what really matters is what Matt thinks of her. We'll find out when The Bachelor season 25 premieres on ABC on Jan. 4.