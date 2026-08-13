Meet The 2026 Academy Museum Gala Honorees

Summer is still sweltering on, but awards season will be here before you know it. On Aug. 13, like an appetizer to the star-studded celebrations ahead, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced a few of the buzzy names to be honored at its annual fundraising gala.

Presented by Rolex, the Academy Museum Gala (held on Oct. 17) supports the museum’s mission to celebrate the world of filmmaking. As part of that effort, the museum recognizes some of the field’s most influential stars. This year’s honorees include Charlize Theron, who will receive the Icon Award, which goes to an artist who’s made a “significant global impact” through their work. This year alone, Theron starred in Apex and the summer blockbuster The Odyssey. She’s received three Oscar nominations, including one Best Actress win for her role in Monster.

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John Carpenter will be honored with this year’s Luminary Award, reserved for an artist who’s “expanded the creative possibilities of filmmaking.” The acclaimed multi-hyphenate is known especially for his stamp on horror, including directing, scoring, and co-writing 1978’s Halloween.

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Finally, Colman Domingo will receive the Vantage Award, as an artist whose work helps “challenge dominant narratives around cinema.” This year, Domingo starred in Michael and Disclosure Day, and he’s previously earned Best Actor Oscar nods for his roles in Rustin and Sing Sing.

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“For our sixth annual Gala, we are honored to recognize John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, and Charlize Theron, whose extraordinary careers exemplify the creativity, innovation, and excellence that continues to move the industry forward,” Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma said in a statement.