It’s a good time to be a romantasy fan. For those who prefer their magical worlds served with a side of spice, the genre — a handy portmanteau of romance and fantasy — runneth over with swoon-worthy escapades set against a backdrop of grand castles, mystical forests, and dragon-filled skies.

Oh, and faeries — lots of handsome faeries. One particularly viral example of this subgenre is Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses. The 2015 novel follows 19-year-old Feyre, a human hunter who is sentenced to live the rest of her life in the faerie realm of Prythian. Though she’s reluctant to leave home at first, her world expands as she forges a Beauty and the Beast-esque connection with her captor, a faerie named Tamlin.

Of course, that’s just the first book. ACOTAR spawned a series of novels, and the story is still going on, with many readers hopeful for a screen adaptation. If you want to stay up-to-date with the conversation on BookTok, now is the perfect time to catch up! Here’s everything to know about the ACOTAR books and the potential TV show.

How Smutty Is It?

For those who are new to the world of romantasy, the viral chatter surrounding ACOTAR might be your first brush with terms like “faerie smut” or “faerie porn.” If you’re already used to your share of spice — i.e., explicit content in romance — the first ACOTAR book might seem fairly mild in comparison, though it does feature plenty of tension and a handful of passionate moments.

But fans generally agree that ACOTAR gets a little smuttier as you keep reading the series.

How Many ACOTAR Books Are There?

Speaking of which, there are currently five ACOTAR books. After the first entry, you’ll want to read: A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames.

SFX/Future/Getty Images

When Will The Next ACOTAR Book Come Out?

Maas has confirmed that a sixth ACOTAR book is on the way — but there aren’t too many details yet. “No surprise, it’s going to be a long book,” Maas shared with Spotify in 2024. “It’s too early for me to tell you who it will be about, and what’s going to happen, but I hope to have more details for you soon.”

Will There Be A TV Show Or Movie?

According to Variety, Hulu scrapped its plans for an ACOTAR TV show earlier this year, but there’s still hope. The outlet reports that Maas plans to take adaptation rights to another studio after Disney’s option expires this year.