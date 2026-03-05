Just over a decade since A Court of Thorns and Roses first hit shelves, the fervor for Sarah J. Maas’ romantasy series is stronger than ever. And fortunately for fans, there’s more in store: ACOTAR books 6 and 7 are officially on the way, Maas revealed in a March 4 appearance on Call Her Daddy.

It’s been five years since the last ACOTAR book, A Court of Silver Flames, was published, and there’s a reason for that wait. As Maas told host Alex Cooper, “It took me a while to find the right story, and to be in the right headspace.”

But during a trip to Montana last summer, Maas said she experienced an “energy vortex” of inspiration in Big Sky, and the next installment poured right out. (See: Maas’ July 2025 Instagram post of a composition book titled “ACOTAR 6” followed by a perplexing arrow that fans now know to mean there’s more to come.) In fact, the author said that while writing, she found the next story was “really, really, really big” — too big for one book, in fact.

“What if it took me more than a thousand pages to tell the story that needed to be told, the arc that I wanted to create from start to finish?” she asked herself. “What if that took a long time? Like, what if that took beyond the constraints of a single volume, and what does that look like? How do I tell that story?”

Ultimately, she decided to split the story into volumes that will release in swifter succession than traditional sequels. The yet-untitled ACOTAR 6 will be released on Oct. 27, 2026. ACOTAR 7 follows less than three months later, on Jan. 12, 2027. And as Maas explained, she’s actually working on another volume — the conclusion to the same story — but held back on specifics because she wants to focus on this push first.

“It’s basically gonna be three physical volumes, but it’s like one thing all together,” she said. “No amount of glue in any publisher’s factory could ever hold this. So, it’s meant to be read ideally as one massive, massive story, as opposed to a trilogy. It’s not a trilogy.”

What To Expect?

While Maas didn’t share titles or other details, she did have an intriguing response to Cooper’s question about the next installment’s point of view. “That was one of the surprising things for me, writing this, and what came out — you get a lot of insight into various things.” (ACOTAR began with Feyre’s first-person perspective, but the series later shifted to third-person, focusing on her sister, Nesta, in A Court of Silver Flames.)

“I’m doing what feels organic and good for me and my readership. I want to do it in a way that’s fun,” Maas said of her condensed release timeline and overall approach to the next era of ACOTAR.