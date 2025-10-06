The 5 Cheekiest Moments From Addison Rae's Tour

Step aside, Taylor Swift, there’s more than one showgirl in town. On Oct. 3, Addison Rae took over New York’s Terminal 5 as part of her first headlining tour, fittingly titled just the Addison Tour, in support of her self-titled debut album. While Rae made an acclaimed album in the studio, she proved that she’s not a TikTok sensation cosplaying a pop star on stage — she’s here to stay.

Rae’s show provided pomp, circumstance, and spectacle, but not in the way that you’d expect. Her set was stripped down to a projection curtain, small staircases, a lavish chandelier, and a monogrammed gate that opened the show, creating the vibe of an artsy, off-kilter burlesque show in a blackbox theater.

However, Rae didn’t need other bells or whistles to show her star power, giving surprisingly steady vocals and pulling off intense choreography with the sensuality and flexibility of a true pro, with just four background dancers helping her to set the mood.

Read on for the cheekiest and most showgirl-esque moments from Rae’s first-ever tour.

Onstage Costume Changes

Addison Rae

During “Fame Is A Gun,” it didn’t take long for Rae to take off her trench coat and reveal neon hot pants, lace garters, and mesh stockings, not unlike Britney Spears’ burlesque-inspired lingerie ’fits on her 2004 Onyx Hotel Tour. She repeated the trick again during the show’s second act, stripping down from a sequined minidress to an equally bedazzled bra top and short shorts.

An Ode To Britney

Addison Rae

Rae didn’t only nod to Spears through her costumes and sensual choreography. In one of her show’s standout moments, she remixed “I Got It Bad” with the instantly recognizable beats and piano stabs of Spears’ iconic debut hit “...Baby One More Time,” calling back to the legend while putting her own stamp on the song.

Flips, Splits, & Dance Breaks Galore

Addison Rae

Rae’s TikTok dance experience seemingly came in handy for mastering acrobatic, fast-paced choreo unseen by most of her peers. She pulled out show-stopping dance breaks, mid-air flips, and did the splits on the ground, standing up, and atop her dancers — sometimes all in just one song. And she made it all look effortless.

The “Aquamarine” Routine

Addison Rae

In a show full of standout dance numbers, Rae’s performance of “Aquamarine” was by far the most enchanting, using her body as a conduit to move through her dancers, show off mermaid-esque moves, and even vogue a little. We’re transforming and realigning, indeed.

The “Diet Pepsi” Finale

Addison Rae

For her grand finale, Rae snapped on a full-blown ballgown atop her glitzy lingerie to perform her breakout hit “Diet Pepsi,” an adept showcase of her vocal growth. She marked the epic key change by just standing atop her staircase and belting it out amidst a blast of confetti, letting her dress add to the song’s melodrama. With one simple gesture, she declared herself a new pop superstar.