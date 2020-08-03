Addison Rae & Bryce Hall's Relationship Timeline Is Full Of Starts & Stops

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have quickly become two of TikTok's hottest stars, with Addison currently ranking as the second most followed person on the platform. But besides their viral challenges and adorable choreography, their chemistry is what has landed them many of their devotees, with nearly all of them rooting for them to become a real-life couple. However, fans still aren't sure what's really going on between them, and Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's relationship timeline is so complex, it's clear no one knows what in the world is going on with these TikTok sensations.

The duo, nicknamed "Braddison" by their fans, have never confirmed their relationship status. Though Rae and Hall have admitted to going on dates together. "We're not dating yet," Hall told Logan Paul on a July 30 episode of Paul's podcast Impaulsive. "We're not boyfriend and girlfriend. I guess you could say we went on dates." Sounds cryptic. However, he did add that he would be interested in going out again in the future, suggesting this TikTok love story is far from over.

October 2019 — The First Braddison TikTok

Everything started on October 7, 2019, when Rae and Hall appeared in their first TikTok together, ad-libbing to Michael Jackson's "Pretty Young Thing." However, the video started with TikTok's "really hot boyfriend check" audio at the beginning, which says everything you need to know. Of course, fans started speculating that they were dating right away.

November 2019 — The Fake Out

Braddison continue to create many TikToks together, adding fuel to the fire. But none was more important than the one posted on November 15, in which the potential couple got *this* close to sharing a kiss, before Hall pulled away at the last second. Clearly, they had moved from collaborators to "let's tease fans who are desperate for us to date."

December 2019 — The "Third Wheel" Date

When Hall posted a TikTok of him and Rae dancing to Relle Bey's "Uno Dos Tres," fans were convinced that they were finally a thing, considering that the entire song is about taking the next step with your best friend. But more significantly, in December, Braddison took their relationship beyond TikTok. Hall posted a series of Instagram photos of him and Rae, alluding that they went on date. "Plot twist: i was actually third-wheeling with addison and Dixie [D'Amelio]," he captioned the post. If playing the third wheel to your crush's best friend isn't love, then what is?

January 2020 — The New Year's Kiss

Braddison became all but official on New Year's Eve, when Hall posted a slideshow on Instagram of all the kisses he received before midnight, ending with Rae.

The supposed couple continued to post TikToks together throughout the month, with some showing them get real cozy. But the real sign that their relationship had evolved came when Hall shared photos with Rae on his Instagram again, captioning the post, "she's cool sometimes," which is basically what anyone who's smitten would say.

February 2020 — Break Up To Make Up?

Instead of celebrating Valentine's Day together as an official couple, Braddison hit a major snag. Right before the month began, Hall denied that he and Rae were dating in a post on Twitter. "Addison and I are NOT dating!," he tweeted on Jan. 29. "She’s doing her own thing and I'm doing mine. We’re still friends and plan to remain that way!!" He added that he "still" loved her, suggesting that the two had, in fact, been previously dating, but were now going their separate ways. "I still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air."

However on Feb. 1, Hollywire published an interview with Hall, who gushed about his blossoming romance with Addison. He shared that they went on their first date at sushi spot Katsuya and that their relationship was "going very well." These are mixed signals to the maximum degree.

Later that month, on Feb. 21, Rae clarified her and Hall's status once and for all, telling Entertainment Tonight that they were only friends. In fact, she claimed that they never actually dated in the first place, despite the many flirtatious posts. "We got super close and we were really really really good friends," she said. "We were talking and kind of on and off, just trying to figure things out. Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now." Braddison shippers' heart broke in that very moment.

April 2020 — The Will They, Won't They Continues

After those awkward interviews, things got pretty quiet on the Braddison front... well, only for a few weeks. In a revealing Skype interview posted by TikTokRoom on April 18, Hall opened up about his feelings for Rae, clarifying that they weren't together but not downplaying the possibility of it happening in the future. "We're just friends, we still talk," he said. "I'm not saying that we're going to date in the future and I'm not saying that we won't. I'm just saying we're feeling out everything right now and we'll see what happens."

Additionally, in a video posted the next day, Hall confirmed that he "would date" Rae again. He even admitted that she was the "best girl" he ever dated. Basically, the ball was in her court.

May 2020 — Rae's Mom Weighs In

Hall and Rae's potential "relationship" (or whatever you want to call it) hit a snag when Hall was arrested for drug-related charges in Texas on May 25. Soon after the debacle, Rae's mother Sheri Easterling, jumped into the fray, adamantly denying that her daughter was back together with Hall in a comment on TikTok. However, Easterling seemed to have had a change of heart the next day, when she wrote "Stan Bryce Hall for clear skin" on her Twitter page. When the moms start getting involved, you know stuff is going down.

June 2020 — Braddison Heats Up

Hall and Rae started hanging out a lot more throughout June, from attending Black Lives Matter protests in LA together to even reportedly going on a full-blown date. And posting multiple TikToks together, of course. Rae wasn't even mad when YouTuber Thomas Petrou covered her new car with over 750 photos of the pair — using Hall as an assistant. Wouldn't she have been a lot more bothered if they truly were not an item?

However, Rae still denied any and all speculation that they were an actual couple. When she posted a TikTok of her and Hal taking on the "100 Racks Challenge" and fans commented that Hall was her man (or "mans," to be specific), Rae denied it. In the comments, she clarified that their challenge was "just the trend, this is the choreography," per TikTokRoom. Still, she could have used any man to help her out, but she chose Hall.

July 2020 — Who Knows?

The month started out good for Braddison shippers, as Hall urged fans to "have hope" that he would be with Rae in an interview with Entertainment Tonight — before revealing that he was just teasing. Still, fans were buzzing that the couple was a thing again after they went to dinner together with Rae's family and celebrated her "TikTok-iversary" (yes that's a thing) by recreating her first TikTok, but with Bryce kissing her on the cheek this time.

However, it seems that the latest development in this "will-they-or-won't-they?" story is that they won't — for now. Apparently, Hall went to a party thrown by Jake Paul and told people that he had a girlfriend. But in a video with his Sway House friends, he said that he was "not dating" Rae and simply lied about being taken. "I said that to girls who were trying to flirt with me so they would get off," he explained, crushing fans' hopes and dreams in the process.

Despite that dismissal, Rae and Hall seem as close as ever. In fact, they seem a little too close for "just friends." On July 24, they were seen hand-in-hand out in LA. In a picture posted by The TikTokRoom on Instagram, they even appear to be kissing (well, through masks).

So basically, absolutely nobody knows what's going on with these two, or if they'll ever make it official.