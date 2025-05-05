Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins appear to be putting their rumored feud to rest. On May 5, fans noticed that the White Lotus stars had re-followed each other on Instagram, which could have been their way of squashing rumors that arose following the HBO show’s Season 3 finale.

Their social media activity occurred a few days after Goggins refused to comment on the rumored feud in an interview with The Times. When reporter Ed Potton asked why he unfollowed Wood, Goggins replied, “I’m not gonna have that conversation.” The actor’s publicists also interjected, stating, “we’re not going there, thank you,” and “next question,” respectively.

The reporter tried to bring up Wood again, which aggravated Goggins. “There is no conversation to be had about that,” he said. “Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.” This didn’t stop Potton from making one final attempt. “What the f*ck, Ed!” Goggins replied. “Come on buddy. Wow.” At that point, his publicist ended the interview.

The Feud Conspiracy Theory

Speculation about Wood and Goggins’ offscreen relationship began in April, when fans noticed that the two had unfollowed one another on Instagram. As evidenced by Goggins’ comments on Wood’s previous Instagram posts, they indeed appeared to follow each other at one point, and fans wondered what may have happened that could have caused their social media fallout.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Feud rumors increased when Goggins praised a Saturday Night Live sketch, a political spoof of The White Lotus entitled The White Potus. Wood criticized the sketch, where star Sarah Sherman mocked her character, Chelsea, by wearing cartoonishly large teeth, and called it “mean and unfunny.” But Goggins loved the parody, commenting “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg” on SNL’s Instagram.

Their co-star Jason Isaacs also alluded to on-set drama with Vulture. “It wasn’t a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost,” he said. “They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,’ but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama.”

Despite not following each other at the time, Goggins shared an Instagram post filled with several on-set photos of him and Wood. The actor, who played Rick, paid tribute to her after their star-crossed characters met their demise in the Season 3 finale. “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner,” he wrote. “A journey I will never forget.”