Everything To Know About Summer House Newcomer Alex Wach

Summer House star Alex Wach came into Season 6 with three priorities that don’t exactly align with the rest of the cast’s hard-partying ways: eating healthy, working out, and looking good. However, it didn’t take long for him to let his guard down. In the Summer House trailer, he even shares a kiss with Lindsay Hubbard, who was newly single at the time.

“I was pretty quick to break those barriers down and get him to loosen up,” Hubbard recently told In The Know by Yahoo, complimenting Alex’s “massive” arms. “Once that happened, he was so much fun to be around. He’s really funny, and he's fun.”

As his Bravo bio explains, Alex was born in Hong Kong and relocated to the United States as a child. He’s lived in Flushing, Queens since he was 12. Here’s everything else to know about the Season 6 newcomer.

Alex’s Job

Alex graduated from Fordham University in 2013 with a degree in economics and mathematics and later worked for Wells Fargo. However, he shifted his focus to the health and fitness after realizing that he felt unfulfilled in the finance field. “After 3 years I’ve finally made the career change from finance to fitness,” he captioned an Instagram post in March 2018. “I’m thankful for the lessons I’ve learned from the financial world, lessons in discipline, structure, and accountability being [key]. I would be lying if I wasn’t experiencing anxiousness but those feelings pale in comparison to the excitement I have being able to give [100%] to fitness. I’ve never been able to give it my all, can’t wait to see how much more I can push myself but more importantly, how much more I can push others.”

The college track and field star now works as both a private fitness instructor and model for Wilhelmina Models. In a May 2019 Q&A for Man of Metropolis, he traced his passion for fitness and wellness back to his youth. “When I was born, doctors told my mother I’d be very weak due to complications during childbirth,” Alex explained. “Growing up I always wanted to prove those doctors wrong by participating in sports during school and continuing to improve my fitness during my post collegiate years. Trying to inspire dramatic change and unlocking potential in myself and others drives my passion.”

The former Abercrombie brand rep’s words to live by? “Whatever goal you set for yourself, you’ll only achieve it through hard work, discipline, and confidence.”

Alex’s Instagram

In addition to sharing his workouts and plenty of shirtless photos, Alex also uses his Instagram account to give wellness tips and motivation. In July 2021 — around the time that Summer House filmed — he shared a post reflecting on having to “return to the real world” after a weekend of fun. “[It’s] important to have something in your life that is always constant; something that will always be there when the rest of your life is chaos,” he wrote. “My constant is my fitness routine. It’s taken me a while to find that balance but so far discipline and routine on the weekdays and fun on the weekends has been working so far; for the summer at least.”

In September 2021, Alex appeared in a modeling sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Sometimes you need to step back and be thankful for how the universe works,” he wrote on Instagram of the experience, explaining that he’d been “in a rut” while dealing with wrist and ankle injuries that prevented him from walking in New York Fashion Week. “Funny how a few years ago I was working an analyst desk job and now I’m modeling on The Late Show drenched in baby oil.” He also poked fun at himself for modeling a Spirit Halloween biker costume.

Joining Summer House capped off a life-changing 2021 for Alex. “Personally, it’s been one of the most eventful years of my life. A year of very low lows and very high highs,” he captioned a New Year’s Instagram post. “No matter what 2022 brings, keep your heads up high, persevere, and take some time to step back and enjoy what you have. A lesson I’ve learned in 2021.”