Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, & A$AP Rocky Are All On The Judas And The Black Messiah Soundtrack

The music of Judas and the Black Messiah stretches across genres and styles. The film, which chronicles Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and William O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), the FBI informant that became a part of his inner circle, is now available on HBO Max. Much like the story is still relevant today, the musical legacy that accompanies that story is one that spans generations.

First, there's the score, written and composed by Craig Harris and Mark Isham (42, Beyond the Lights). The duo was tasked with "enhance[ing] the realistic cinematography of '60s life in Chicago with a combination of orchestral jazz and melancholy strings," the film's press notes detail.

Additionally, there is a newly released Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album, that features the previously released song "Fight for You" by two-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R., which plays over the film's closing credits, as well as music from Nas, SiR, A$AP Rocky, Dom Kennedy, White Dave, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Black Thought, Polo G, and Rakim.

But you won't hear any of that modern music while watching Judas and the Black Messiah. The songs featured in the film are from the time period, with some lesser-known 1960s songs of the Motown and Blue Note Records era. Here are the songs you'll hear in Judas and the Black Messiah.

1. "The Inflated Tear" by Rahsaan Roland Kirk

2. "I've Cried" by The Jhamels

3. "Suddenly" by Cytations

4. "Love's Gone Bad" by Chris Clark

5. "An Understanding" by Eddie Gale

6. "Fleurette Africaine" by Duke Ellington

7. "Deep Gully" by The Outlaw Blues Band

8. "Keep on Pushing" by The Impressions

9. "Symbiosis. 2nd Movement: Largo-Andante-Maestoso-Largo, Part One" by Bill Evans

10. "The Rain" by Eddie Gale

11. "I Won't Love You Again" by Dimas III

12. "I Want to Be Loved" by Horace Parlan

13. "Sipping A Cup Of Coffee" by The Ordells

14. "A Toast To The People" by Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson