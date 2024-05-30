Allison Williams is here for the Gen Z Girls resurgence. The actor, who played Marnie Michaels in the HBO series, touched upon a recent spike of online Girls discourse in a new video for Vanity Fair, sharing her view that viewers missed “the point” of the show the first time around.

“My theory is what was coded as selfishness among Millennials is now coded as self-care and just being aware of what you need,” she said in the video, in which she appeared alongside her former co-star, Ebon Moss-Bachrach. “Gen Z is like, ‘No, we get her [Marnie]. She makes sense to us.’”

Moss-Bachrach, who portrayed Marnie’s onscreen love interest, Desi Halperin, then joked that Gen Z might find Williams’ Girls character relatable due to her “level of narcissism” which has become the “baseline” in society since the show wrapped.

Williams disagreed with his observations, adding, “No! I actually think that it’s a bunch of girls trying to create the best environment for each of them to survive and thrive and being wrong, but like still trying and caring.”

Later in the Vanity Fair clip, the former co-stars wondered what their Girls characters would be up to in 2024. “I think Marnie, I think she’d still be trying to have a singing career,” Williams said. “I picture her with another marriage under her belt ... probably on the verge of deciding to have a baby.”

Allison Williams and Lena Dunham in Girls. Apatow Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

As for Desi, Moss-Bachrach thinks he’d be working with troubled youths, bussing tables, or as a therapist. ‘Not like a licensed therapist,” he clarified. “But somebody who’s really getting their hands dirty and just like, ‘I’ve been there, guys. I know what you’re going through.’”

Girls aired for six seasons between 2012 and 2017. Along with Williams and Moss-Bachrach, the comedy-drama starred Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver, Andrew Rannells, and series creator, Lena Dunham.

Partly inspired by Dunham’s real life, the show follows four young women living in New York City who grapple with the challenges of work, love, and friendships in their early twenties.