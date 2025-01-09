Aly Michalka Revealed Why She Turned Down Hannah Montana Role With AJ

Aly and AJ Michalka (aka, Aly & AJ) defined so much of the experience of watching Disney Channel in the mid-aughts — from starring together in Cow Belles to crafting childhood soundtracks. “Rush” and “Potential Breakup Song” were angsty enough to make you feel cool and slightly grown-up, while “Greatest Time of Year” has earned a place on my holiday music rotation to this day.

These contributions were enough to cement Aly & AJ as two of the most beloved voices in the network’s history. But during a Jan. 8 appearance on Call Her Daddy, the pair opened up about another Disney Channel project that might have been.

Choosing A Different Path

Aly recalled being told she was “really perfect” for the Hannah Montana pilot when she was almost 17 years old.

Phil of the Future was wrapping up, and she might have stepped into the role of the pop star-slash-“Ordinary Girl” next. However, Aly had some reservations. “I just remember reading it and being like, Wait. But I’m doing music as Aly, and this might be really confusing being Hannah, and being the character also playing Hannah,” she told host Alex Cooper.

Being part of a musical duo with her sister, Aly also wondered how AJ might factor into the show. Though she was told AJ could play the titular musician’s best friend, she felt like the focus was still very much on Hannah.

Beyond that, there was a sense that it was time to move on. “I just remember thinking, like, I’ve kind of done what I wanted to do here on the channel,” Aly explained.

AJ agreed, noting that their songs “had aired a lot on Disney Channel.” Instead of starring on Hannah Montana, they continued working together on their music, even to this day, with their forthcoming album, Silver Deliverer.

A Hannah Montana Multiverse

Miley Cyrus famously went on to lead Hannah — with Emily Osment portraying her bestie, Lilly.

However, casting director Lisa London revealed in 2022 that even more stars were considered for the lead role. Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet were among the final three, in addition to Cyrus, London shared in a TikTok.

While the character’s name may be forever known as Miley, that wasn’t part of the original script. It went through several permutations, including Zoe and Chloe, London later shared in a WFLA interview.