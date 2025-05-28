Alyson Stoner Is Ready To Name Names

Before sitting down to write their forthcoming memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything, Alyson Stoner did their research. The 31-year-old sifted through literature on psychology, media culture, child development, and neurobiology — plus, their own memories. “Nothing could’ve prepared me for the intense psychological journey of piecing my story together into 90,000 words,” Stoner tells Bustle, “especially when I discovered entirely new information about my own childhood three-quarters of the way in.”

Although the book’s big revelations are under wraps until its Aug. 12 release (preorder now!), Stoner intends to pull back the curtain on their life as a child star. “If you think the recent documentaries like Quiet on Set and other child star memoirs have been revealing, they’re just the tip of the iceberg,” says Stoner, whose resume includes notable turns in Disney Channel titles and in music videos like Missy Elliott’s “Work It.” “I’m ready to share intimate details past and present in order to connect new dots, raise new questions, and spur people to action.”

It’s part of Stoner’s larger projects to shed light on mental health, the ethics of the entertainment industry, and how those two intersect. The book follows their award-winning podcast, Dear Hollywood, which premiered in 2023 to critical acclaim, and the 2020-founded mental health company Movement Genius.

Just as writing the book prompted Stoner to be honest with themself, they hope it inspires readers to have “really honest and layered conversations about what it means to be ‘well-adjusted’ in a dysfunctional society.” And for those in Hollywood’s orbit — well, settle in.

Ahead of the book’s late-summer release, Stoner talks to Bustle about big moments in their life.

The Big Question

As a kid, who was your biggest inspiration?

Semi-embarrassing, but… Mother Teresa. I used to draw portraits of her and add her inspirational quotes underneath.

Name something you used to think was a big deal but really isn’t.

Perfectly manicured and painted nails. Granted, strangers made wikiFeet pages judging and fetishizing my toes even when I was a minor, so I had some unique reasons to feel self-conscious. But who cares? I’d rather have calluses from playing guitar and dirt underneath my nails from rock climbing. I’ll never be the delicate lady with soft hands and a French tip.

What was your last big splurge?

I prefer to live frugally, so I don’t splurge on things with price tags. But if a friend shows up with homemade dark chocolate peanut butter cups, they better put a lock on the lid.

Who’s your biggest fan?

Probably my ceiling fan. It’s been there through it all.

Who are you the biggest fan of?

Social workers, documentarians, and quokkas.

What big goal are you still working toward?

This June, my company, Movement Genius, is launching Artist Wellbeing Essentials, the first-of-its-kind digital toolkit to equip young performers (and parents and guardians) with tools to help them pursue the performing arts and industry in a healthy and sustainable way. Our aim is for this toolkit to be a standardized resource across the industry ecosystem.

At a national level, I’m currently advocating for federal policy protections for children in digital media. Keep an eye out for a new bill in fall 2025, introduced by Sen. Alex Padilla!

Who gave you your biggest break?

I think Missy Elliott deserves the credit here.

What’s the biggest mistake you made early in your career?

To never let myself make a mistake. But I understand why I was a perfectionist; the world was watching and criticizing. I just wish I’d had the space to be wrong, confused, and defiant as an adolescent coming of age.

On a date, what’s your biggest red flag?

Microwaving intimacy (i.e., oversharing). P. A. C. E. Y. O. U. R. S. E. L. F.

Has a big gesture ever changed your mind about someone?

I much prefer subtle, small, and ordinary gestures, and I admittedly recoil at grand gestures. So anyone who shows up quietly, consistently, and humbly gains big respect and admiration from me.

What’s your biggest irrational fear?

Don’t laugh… I have a phobia of stickers.

What helped you heal from your biggest heartbreak?

The reason the heartbreak was so severe is because it reopened my deepest childhood wound. There was no way I could move forward without addressing the root. Tip your therapists.

Who’s the big star of your camera roll?

My camera roll is just thousands of screenshots of timecodes from the audiobooks I’m listening to, so I can go back and reference the amazing nuggets of wisdom. (Ask me how often I revisit them. Never.)

What’s your biggest regret?

Potentially spilling everything in my memoir, so TBD!

What does your ideal big night out look like?

Bed by 9 (bonus points if I flossed). Devices away. Book open. This is the great, big 3-1!

What’s the biggest trip you’ve ever taken?

True story: I contacted a social impact organization that had one spot left aboard a sustainable expedition to the Arctic. I explained I’d use my online platform to amplify the work being done by the 100 delegates they’d gathered to discuss the world’s most pressing issues. After a week of listening to brilliant and compassionate humans, I flew home and created my first podcast, Simplexity, which featured several of the leaders I met on the trip.

What’s worth getting into a big fight over?

Hmm... you’re talking to the family peacemaker here. I’m not sure fighting is the answer.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned in the past year?

I took inventory of how many hours I allocate to unpaid projects and commitments, and I was shocked (and saddened). This lesson has been decades in the making, but I’m finally evolving beyond my childhood conditioning in the entertainment industry and realizing that it’s OK (and necessary and fair!) to be compensated for my labor.

Describe a big moment that had you sweating.

You’re talking to someone with generalized anxiety — all it takes is picking up a phone call to start sweating.

Tell us a (big) secret.

I name names in my memoir.

