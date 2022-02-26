Amanda Bynes’ Parents Are Behind Her Request To End Her 8-Year Conservatorship

More than eight years after the legal order took effect, Amanda Bynes filed to end her conservatorship, Page Six reported on Friday, Feb. 25. According to the outlet, the Easy A actor, 35, petitioned California’s Ventura County Superior Court to “terminate both the conservatorship of her person and estate” on Feb. 23, in addition to previously filing a capacity declaration, which updates the court on the conservatee’s mental state. A hearing is set to be held on March 22.

After the filing made headlines, Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, confirmed his client’s wish to terminate her conservatorship in a statement to People. “She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” he said.

A judge had previously granted Bynes’ mother, Lynn, temporary conservatorship in 2013, following a series of legal incidents, including the actor allegedly setting a driveway fire, which resulted in her being hospitalized and placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Lynn later gained full conservatorship in 2014, at which time Bynes shared that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression. She most recently sought treatment for “ongoing mental health issues,” in March 2020, according to her lawyer. Shortly before she reentered in-patient treatment, Bynes had also said she’d been sober for more than a year, something Esquibias insisted hadn’t changed.

An attorney for Bynes’ parents told NBC News that they support their daughter’s decision and will agree to her conservatorship termination request, though they will not attend the upcoming virtual hearing. “The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” attorney Tamar Arminak said on Feb. 25. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100% support her decision to end the conservatorship.”

As court documents state, Bynes has made strides toward living “free of any constraint.” In 2020, she moved into a “structured community for women,” according to her attorney, and as of last year, she was living in an apartment community that helps women build independent living skills. After earning an associate degree cum laude in merchandise product development from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2019, Bynes is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree at FIDM and has received “above average grades,” per the court filing. On Valentine’s Day 2020, she also announced her engagement to Paul Michael, whom she met in treatment.

Esquibias also praised Bynes’ “entrepreneurial” spirit while giving People an update in October. “She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree,” he said, after earlier noting that conservatorship would terminate “when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

After nearly nine years of hard work, it seems that time has finally come.