Regina George would’ve had fun with this story. In a new interview with People, published on March 9, Amanda Seyfried revealed that she accidentally flashed Glen Powell during a major wardrobe malfunction, saying, “My boobs fell out of my dress.”

The debacle happened at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, where the actor wore a gold lamé gown from Dior Haute Couture with side cutouts and a fringed off-shoulder neckline.

“I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun,” she recalled. “It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off.”

Indeed, Seyfried admitted that the dress “keeps breaking” and “ripping” while speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet before one of her sleeves fell, which proved her point. “I’m just going to take off my dress,” she joked. “Honestly, it’s old — it’s beautiful!” Sadly, that joke would come back to haunt her.

Amanda’s Wardrobe Malfunction

While Seyfried was able to keep it together on the red carpet, she said her dress finally “fell apart” right when she happened to be in front of the Top Gun: Maverick star. “I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out,” she said.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Luckily, Powell knew exactly what to do to help Seyfried fix her dress and not let anyone else catch the wardrobe malfunction. “We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me,” she continued. “He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.”

At that point, there was no way to recover her red carpet look, meaning Seyfried had to improvise when she accepted her Critics Choice Award. “I ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage,” she recalled. “Because, well, it would’ve just been my boobs.” She won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.