Amanda Seyfried will go to extreme lengths for a film role — especially when it comes to feeling comfortable during a nude scene. The actor wore what she described as a “prosthetic butthole” in her recent movie The Testament of Ann Lee, as she revealed in a Feb. 25 interview with BBC’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show.

“This movie, it needed to be graphic, so, like, I had a prosthetic butthole,” she said in a clip posted to Instagram, which understandably perplexed Mills himself. When pressed for more details, she surprisingly had a rave review about the experience. “It was cool. It was exciting.”

Seyfried plays the real-life Ann Lee, a Christian woman in 18th-century Great Britain who viewed herself as a representative of God and eventually founded a religious sect called Shakers, with the film capturing her group’s move across the pond to New York during the Colonial era.

While you may not think this story would require nude scenes, Seyfried does indeed bare it all throughout the film, including in several graphic birth scenes and a brutal torture scene. “I was pregnant and naked but I wasn't naked at all, and at the end of the movie, I'm standing in front of a burning building with just a merkin,” she described. “I felt so free.”

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

However, if you’re looking to see what this particular prosthetic looks like, you won’t find it in the movie. “You cannot see my butthole in [the scene], but I swear there is a prosthetic butthole there,” she clarified, which led Mills to ask why she wore it at all. “Just in case,” she deadpanned. “Gotta get people to the theater!”

What Else Did She Wear For This Movie?

Given the amount of nude scenes in Ann Lee, Seyfried actually donned several intimate cover-ups while filming. Speaking to Vanity Fair in August, she opened up about wearing specific vaginal prosthetics for birth scenes, in order to accurately portray Ann Lee’s brutal child birth experiences.

“It was really important for us to get the best prosthetics we could possibly get for birthing vaginas,” she said. “It’s definitely not a joke, but we had a lot of vaginas on this—because we were capturing something relevant to so many millions of people. We had to do it right, and had to do her life justice.”