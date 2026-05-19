The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Returning To Netflix Very Soon

Since its debut on Netflix in 2024, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has captivated viewers with its unique behind-the-scenes perspective on what goes into the illustrious gig — shining a light on everything from side hustles to pom-pom care to reckoning with mental health.

And the viral phenomenon will continue. The America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3 release date is right around the corner: June 16, to be exact.

Like the first two installments, it will span seven episodes that document the preceding season (2025-2026), from auditions to training camp to taking the field. Of course, you can always check social media or the team’s official website to find out who made last year’s squad... but where’s the fun in that? In addition to the thrill of rooting for fan-favorite veteran dancers and potential newcomers as they work to earn their spot on the team, Netflix teased what to expect from Season 3’s storylines.

“As the DCC’s global profile grows, the women at the center must navigate a new level of attention, mounting pressure, and balancing viral visibility with the pursuit of perfection,” the streamer writes. “Landmark opportunities — from the team’s first tour and marquee appearances to rapidly growing social media fame — are matched by increased scrutiny from fans around the world.”

Netflix

Indeed, the DCC was already a beloved institution for many fans, but the Netflix series has brought uniquely immense exposure to the team. As Director Kelli Finglass told Bustle last year, “A lot of them are becoming influencers, and they’re getting new opportunities. That’s probably the biggest change. You’re able to monetize the visibility a little bit.” She added that the team’s remained “grounded” through its rising profile.

In addition to boosting their personal platforms, the team has also rallied for improved compensation from the DCC. One key Season 2 storyline followed several dancers as they worked behind the scenes to secure a new contract. Ultimately, their efforts were rewarded with a 400% pay increase — a massive upgrade, given how many of the dancers rely on additional part-time jobs to earn a living.

“Hopefully, in the future, that’ll just be a discussion that continues to get better and better,” Jada McLean, a fifth-year veteran who exited after the 2024-2025 season, told Bustle. “But for the progress made in one season, I think it’s something that we’re all very proud of.”