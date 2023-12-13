On Dec. 11, actor Andre Braugher died at 61 following a short illness.

Braugher was best known for his roles in NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in which he played Captain Ray Holt between 2013 and 2021.

Braugher earned earned 11 Emmy nominations throughout his decades-long career, securing two wins in 1998 and 2006 for the miniseries Thief.

Following the announcement of his death, fans and celebrities have shared tributes to Braugher online, including his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars.

Andre Braugher in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Pay Tribute

Terry Crews, who also starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, took to Instagram to honor Braugher, writing: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon.”

“I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” he continued. “This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.”

Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Braugher's on-screen husband in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Marc Evan Jackson, also paid tribute to his former co-star, sharing a photo of the pair on set with the caption: “O Captain. My Captain.”

Co-stars Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, and Chelsea Peretti, also remembered Braugher online.

“Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you,” Peretti wrote. “You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations.”

“Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him,” Miller posted on Instagram, while Blocker wrote in a tribute: “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated.”

Andre Braugher. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Braugher’s Life & Career

Braugher began his acting career in 1989, starring alongside Denzel Washington in Glory and working with Telly Savalas on Kojak. His other credits include City of Angels, Salt, Law & Order, Salem's Lot, and the upcoming Netflix series The Residence. He also won Obie Awards for his performances in stage productions of Henry V and The Whipping Man.

Braugher, a Chicago native and Stanford University and Juilliard graduate, is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, and their children John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher and Isaiah Braugher.