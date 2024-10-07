Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s chemistry in their new A24 film, We Live in Time, is apparently so strong that they got carried away filming one of its steamy moments.

On Oct. 5, Garfield talked about the experience during at event at New York’s 92Y. He revealed that while filming a “very intimate, passionate sex scene,” he and Pugh didn’t hear anyone say “cut,” so they just kept going.

The scene was filmed on a closed set, meaning only a cameraperson and boom operator were in the room with the actors.

“The scene becomes passionate — as we choreographed it — and we get into it, as it were,” Garfield recalled, as seen in fan footage from the live event. “And we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we don’t hear ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe, and we’re kind of like, ‘OK, let’s go to the next thing and we’ll let this progress.’”

At one point, the Oscar-nominated actors looked at each other and were “kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take,’” Garfield said.

When he looked up, he realized nobody was paying attention to them. “In the corner is [the cameraman] and our boom operator,” he recalled. “[He] has the camera by his side, and is turned into the wall.”

Andrew & Florence’s On-Set Connection

We Live in Time hits select theaters on Oct. 11. Pugh and Garfield play the central couple, Almut and Tobias, who meet when she accidentally hits him with her car, an awkward meet-cute that kicks off a long-term relationship.

Garfield, who’s 41, said he initially asked for permission for every move while filming intimate scenes. “How’s this? May I kiss you now? You don’t have to, even though we’re pretending to be married,” he recalled telling Pugh, who’s 28.

Apparently, the gesture went a long way in making them comfortable with each other. “She would just laugh at me, because she’s very confident in her body and her sexuality and her being,” he said. “Florence is Florence.”

The affection seems mutual. Last month, Pugh told Entertainment Weekly that their connection was “very magical” and grew over the course of filming. “We wanted to be great for each other, we wanted to meet each other, and we wanted to be there for each other,” she said. “That just naturally evolved and got stronger and more knowledgeable each day.”