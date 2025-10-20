Angel Reese may be fearless on the court, but on the sidelines, she gets nervous, too. In a recent episode on her Unapologetically Angel podcast, the WNBA power forward sat down with sports journalist Taylor Rooks to chat about her complicated relationship with the media.

“Even before the game, I’m terrified of what the media is about to ask,” she told Rooks. “It could be the nicest question, but it’s going to get flipped or put into a different light or a different perspective. It’s like, are you here intentionally to start mess or are you intentionally here to ask a question?”

She revealed that sometimes she would rather pay the fine for missing postgame press appearances than field questions. Her fear of being misunderstood has also stopped her from doing any interviews beyond broadcast media.

“For me, the media is really scary. That’s why I have never been on anybody else’s podcast,” she say. “I’m scared to do stuff like that because I know how things could get flipped.”

Making Headlines

Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Reese, who just finished her second season with the Chicago Sky, has been the center of sports media headlines for years now.

In particular, she’s been under scrutiny for an alleged rivalry with Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark after several indirect comments and tweets quickly became the center of speculation in tabloid outlets. After a game where Reese applauded from the bench after Sky guard Chennedy Carter knocked Clark on the ground, she paid $1,000 in fines to skip the postgame press conference.

Known for her honest attitude, she’s faced public backlash for calling out her teammates to the WNBA. “I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” she told The Chicago Tribune last year.