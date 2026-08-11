Anne Hathaway has an undeniable pregnancy glow — and apparently it’s not believable to some people? After baring her baby bump at the premiere of her new film The End of Oak Street on Aug. 9, the actor responded to internet trolls who tried to claim that she’s faking her pregnancy, which is a thing I can’t believe she had to do.

Taking to Instagram, Hathaway posted a video of herself getting ready for the premiere, in which she wore a silky crop top from Prabal Gurung with a dramatic cape and low-rise jeans that showed off her growing bump. For some reason, this look cast some doubt on Hathaway’s pregnancy, with a weird amount of TikTok trolls stating that her bump looked fake.

Although Hathaway shouldn’t have felt the need to address this in the first place, she shut down the speculation with one short n’ sassy caption. “Fake hair, real bump,” she wrote, complete with a bunch of sarcastic emojis.

Hathaway is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, and announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a video of her cradling her stomach then dropping her arms to reveal her bump, set to the tune of “Baby I'm Yours” by Barbara Lewis.

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Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot in 2012 after dating for nearly four years, and are parents to two sons, 10-year-old Jackson and 6-year-old Jack. However, they aren’t quite ready to share the gender of their upcoming newborn yet. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Anthony Anderson shared his guess, but she wouldn’t confirm or deny his theory.

“I consider myself to be a baby whisperer. This is my first time seeing you pregnant and whatnot. It looks like it’s a boy. Am I correct, or you’re waiting?” he asked, to which she answered, “We know, [but] we’re not saying.” The crowd responded with applause, which surprised Hathaway. “Thank you for the support,” she said. “It always feels so rude saying that.”

Regardless of the endless speculation, Hathaway is enjoying her pregnancy, telling Access Hollywood in July that it was a very welcome surprise. “There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like 1% to 2%,” she said. “We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this... It's a blessing that we do not take for granted.”