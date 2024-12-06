Apple Martin’s Fellow Debutante Defends Her From “Mean Girl” Criticism

The debutante ball girls have each other’s back. On Dec. 5, Le Bal Des Debutantes attendee Aliénor Loppin de Montmort defended Apple Martin, the 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, after her appearance in a TikTok video garnered backlash on social media.

In the viral video, Loppin de Montmort is posing for photographers before Martin jokingly steps in and starts striking her own poses, making her fellow debutante laugh. But despite the joyous reaction, Martin was criticized in the comments section and faced accusations of “mean girl” behavior, making Loppin de Montmort defend her in a new statement.

“[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” she told PEOPLE. “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

Martin and Loppin de Montmort made their high society debut at the 2024 Le Bal Des Debutantes on Nov. 30 in Paris, France, an annual fashion event that introduces a selection of young women between the ages of 16 and 22 into society. Previous celebrities featured at the debutante ball include Lily Collins and Margaret Qualley.

A Family Affair

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

According to Vogue, Martin wore a custom Valentino gown that took Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s atelier over 750 hours to create, making her the first debutante to wear one of his custom creations. Paltrow proudly showed off her stunning look on social media. “My beautiful daughter in @maisonvalentino,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Martin’s mother also posted a slideshow of photos from the event, showing that her father Chris, brother Moses, and grandmother Blythe Danner were all in attendance to support her — and dressed in Valentino as well. “A special long weekend in Paris,” she captioned the post.

Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck escorted Martin for her entrance. Chris also shared a special moment with his daughter during the ball, as seen in a separate video where they participated in a father-daughter dance.

This year’s debutantes also included Princess Eugenia de Bourbon, Sophia Loren’s granddaughter Lucia Sofia Ponti, and Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe’s daughter Sophie Kodjoe.