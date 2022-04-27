One of television’s messiest shows, Temptation Island, is already in full swing. Several episodes into the show’s fourth season, and things are going just about how you’d expect for a reality show where you’re essentially coaxed into cheating on your partner. While the couples who test their relationships on the island do so of their own accord, it often proves difficult for one, if not both halves of each pair to remain faithful when met with an onslaught of sexy singles. And that’s exactly what happened when Ash Lamiroult met Taylor Patrick.

Ash originally arrived on the island with her partner Hania Stocker. The two were attempting to get some answers as to just how strong their 18-month-long relationship actually was, and if it could survive potentially shifting into long distance. During a private confessional period, Ash revealed that Hania had floated the idea of an open relationship, and while Ash didn’t shoot down the idea, she expressed some uncertainties with nonmonogamy.

Their relationship then began to develop more cracks when they met the season’s crop of singles. Ash was taken aback by how openly Hania was flirting with some of the women, not to mention the fact that he had a pattern of introducing Ash as his “friend,” as opposed to his girlfriend. In Ash’s absence, Hania revealed that he was enjoying all the attention he was getting. With their relationship being tested so early on, the outlook looked fairly bleak for Ash and Hania post-Temptation Island.

Photo by: USA Network)

Upset and dejected, Ash found herself in a period of contemplation, and during it, she grew closer to one of the island’s tempting singles, Taylor. Before long, the new duo had a clear connection and soon shared a heated kiss. In another confessional, Ash revealed that she was still in love with Hania and wanted to be respectful of their long-term relationship, but she also went on to explain just how physically attracted she was to Taylor, as well as her desire to keep getting to know him. The new couple did just that, spending the night together (initially with a pillow barrier), as Ash searched for the clarity she was hoping for with regard to her future with Hania. Her interest in Taylor has only been growing, as has her frustration with Hania.

While it’s still unclear what will transpire between the Ash and Taylor over the rest of Season 4, a little social media sleuthing can provide some clues. A quick search through Ash’s Instagram shows that the 28-year-old neither follows nor is followed by Taylor. With neither party appearing on the other’s following list, it may be that their steamy island experience was short-lived. Perhaps notably, Ash does follow Hania, and he also follows her. However, it may also just be a clever ploy by Ash and Taylor to not tip off a future, or present, romance while the dramatics of the show are still unfolding on a weekly basis. Ultimately, all will be revealed as we roll along this season, and we’ll soon get our answers as to just where Ash and Taylor stand.