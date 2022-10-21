Cole Barnett might be one of the goofiest men on Love Is Blind Season 3, but that’s what ultimately attracted Zanab Jaffrey to him. After the two bonded over their personal histories and religion, they end up getting engaged. When they first meet in that Love Is Blind hallway, the attraction is real, and the two are all over each other — he even admits to scoping out her butt as she walks out, much to their delight.

When they get to Malibu, their relationship quickly takes a turn, though. The two are still very much attracted to each other — Zanab tells Colleen Reed that they had sex five times on their first night — but something isn’t clicking for either of them. Their personalities might just be too different. Zanab tells the other women that she’s having trouble connecting the IRL Cole to the person in the pod. Cole expresses similar sentiments, telling the men that there’s a “disconnect” for him. “I’m still in love; it’s just very different now,” he says. “I have to adapt to not what I wanted her to be but who she is.” Well, duh, Cole.

For him, it’s all about how she seems passive-aggressive, making small judgments about his behavior (like where he hangs up his towel) that are wearing him thin after just 24 hours. How are they going to last a month until the wedding?

Cole & Zanab Might Still Be Together

In the trailer for the rest of Love Is Blind Season 3, Cole and Zanab are seen “turning a corner,” and they seem to be getting along much better. Fast forward to the show’s premiere, and Cole follows Zanab on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him back. Then again, Cole also follows everyone in the cast (including people from other Love Is Blind seasons, like Shake Chatterjee), so it could be a fluke that she doesn’t follow him back — especially if they are trying to hide the fact that they are together until the season airs in full.

Cole & Colleen Might Connect

Both Cole and Zanab seem a little hesitant about their future together by the time the whole cast meets in Malibu. While there, Cole continues to tell the men that he's in love with Zanab but that something is missing. It does sound like he doth protest too much, especially when he’s caught on camera seemingly flirting with Colleen Reed, whom he also briefly dated in the pods. There’s a scene with him and Colleen together in the Season 3 trailer, so it’s possible that something happens between them. It would at least explain why Matt Bolton is screaming that he can’t marry Colleen in the same preview.

This article will be updated as new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are released.