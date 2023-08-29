After their six-week journey in the Love Island USA villa, Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright were crowned the Season 5 winners, based on America’s votes. The $100,000 prize — which Marco decided to split with Hannah — isn’t all they walked away with, though: In the Aug. 27 season finale, the Islanders confirmed that they’re officially a couple. “I’m a girlfriend now, finally,” Hannah told host Sarah Hyland. Though they’re fresh off of filming the Peacock reality series, the pair has made clear they intend to stay together and continue their relationship in the “real world.”

After Hannah and Marco claimed their prize in the Season 5 finale, the fan-favorite couple shared what makes their relationship work so well. “I just feel like this whole time we’ve just been being ourselves. We’re not a perfect anything, and we’ve just been us,” Hannah, a 24-year-old teacher from Palm Springs, said during the episode. “I just feel really blessed to even just be here right now and to have found love. I feel like that’s really rare.”

Marco, for his part, added, “We just complement each other so well. This journey has been a roller coaster of emotions . . . just to stand here as the last couple that America’s chosen is truly an honor.”

Sara Mally/Peacock

Following the finale, the couple announced in an Aug. 28 Instagram video that they’d arrived back in Los Angeles from Fiji. “We’ve touched down in LA!! Thank you so much to everyone for all the love and support. It does not go unnoticed!!” Marco, 22, captioned the post, which Hannah also shared on her account. In the clip itself, she also thanked their “day one supporters,” citing the “Team Shea Moisture” fan hashtag. Hannah added, “I can’t wait for you all to see what we have in store for the future.”

Though it’s unclear exactly what their future holds for them, it appears their first “date” once back stateside was at Chipotle, according to their Instagram Stories. Still, Hannah has already said that she knows what her students would think of Marco, who currently lives in Boca Raton, Florida, where he is studying to be a chiropractor. “Oh my god, they would love Marco. They’re so nosy. ‘Ms. Wright, are you dating anybody?’ and blah blah blah. And now I can say, yeah, I have a boyfriend. And they’d be so happy for me. They’d love him. So Ms. Wright found Mr. Right.”

The same day, Hannah reflected more on their Love Island USA experience, writing in a separate Instagram caption, “Thank you to EVERYONE who supported our journey and thank you to the man that makes my heart the fullest!!” Of course, she was referring to Marco, who commented, “I love you and I’m so blessed you came into my life.”

So, yes, Hannah and Marco are still together — and have a combined $100,000 in their bank accounts to start making plans for the future.