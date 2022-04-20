Temptation Island Fans May Have Figured Out If Luke & Iris Are Still Together

The fourth season of Peacock’s Temptation Island is currently underway, which means audiences are getting their fill of one of the messiest shows on television. For the uninitiated, Temptation Island follows would-be stable couples on a trip to a tropical island where each member of said couple is courted by several hot strangers. The singular motive of these singles is to break up the couple in their own quest for love, or at least, be tempting. It’s certainly one way to test your relationship, which is exactly what Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger, two Season 4 cast members, have decided to do. But did they withstand the island’s temptations?

If their Instagram accounts are any indication, it doesn’t necessarily look great for the couple at first glance. Since the season premiere, Luke hasn’t posted anything to do with Iris, outside of their promotional videos for the show. Iris is in the exact same situation, in that her only recent post featuring Luke happens to be an extended video featuring the couple, with the caption, “All I can say is yikes.” In the trailer, the couple explains that they’ve been together for almost five years. Iris shares that it was her idea to come to the island, to which Luke responds, “I never turn down a challenge.” They finish their interview by stating that they both intend to leave with one another, but as is shown throughout the video, both Luke and Iris appear to get close with several other people during their time on the island.

USA Network

As for that time, thus far the Seattle couple has already had their quarrels. Luke has gotten jealous of the attention that Iris gets, which caused him to flirt to make up for his insecurities. While he did admit that it wasn’t the healthiest coping mechanism, he didn’t attempt to change. He also enthusiastically made it clear that he was ready to succumb to temptation if he got the inkling that Iris was connecting with other singles, which resulted in plenty of fans coming to regard Luke as a walking red flag.

Despite the fact that viewers may be rooting for the demise of the couple’s relationship, some eagle-eyed fans have speculated that the two may actually still be together. They suspect Luke and Iris attended Coachella together, according to Cheat Sheet, after noticing that a photo posted to Iris’ story was taken in a backyard that looked very similar to an image that Luke had added to his story. The music festival is vastly attended, though, so it’s within the realm of possibility that both parties happened to be there, independently of one another. We likely won’t know the couple’s ultimate fate until the final episode of Season 4 airs, so until then, we’ll have to tide ourselves over with more dramatic speculation, and thorough ongoing internet detective work.