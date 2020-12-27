RHOA Star Kenya Moore Says Marc Daly Is Still "Fighting For His Marriage"

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premiered, Kenya Moore was agonizing over the future of her marriage to Marc Daly. With her husband of three years living more than 850 miles away in New York City following their Sept. 2019 split — and tensions at an all-time high — Kenya visited a divorce attorney. However, she hadn't made any definitive decisions. But as the Bravo series revealed, Marc, with whom she shared 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn, beat her to it, filing for divorce himself.

All that said, during the Dec. 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kenya shared that they're still working on their marriage. "He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we've kind of gotten past that," she explained of Marc's divorce petition, adding that he's "really fighting for his marriage" right now. "He wants to go to counseling. He's made appointments," Kenya added on WWHL. "He's asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."

Around the same time, Kenya gave Entertainment Tonight an update on their relationship, explaining that they were still separated. "I have gone through the gamut of emotions from being happy, and happy to move on and to see what my life is going to be like in the next chapter, and then I go from that to being kind of sad," she told ET. "Looking at Brooklyn, looking and gazing into her father's eyes and seeing the love and knowing what an amazing family we had — and could we still have it."

In the same interview, she referenced Brooklyn's second birthday party in November, after which Kenya shared a photo of the trio all laughing. "The best way to describe it is that I feel turmoil a lot through the season because I'm being pulled in different directions, and just until recently, things really shifted, as you saw from the birthday party," the Kenya Moore Hair Care founder added.

Before filming RHOA, Kenya told Us Weekly she was "very hopeful" that she and Marc could reconcile. "I love my husband, but I think that we’re not operating from a good place right now, prior to announcing [our split]," she said in November 2019. "But I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to."

As for where things will go from here, the RHOA reunion is a ways off, so hopefully, she shares another progress update before then.