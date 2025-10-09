Upon her arrival at Bachelor Mansion, Peg Munson — a retired firefighter and bomb tech — worried that her entry stunt, a fake explosive that petered out, was a bad omen for her future with Mel Owens.

“The bomb did not go off,” she told the camera. “If this is any indication of our love, we’re in trouble.”

But several weeks in, Peg and Mel’s connection is much more than a fleeting spark. They quickly established an easy rapport — like during the season opener’s pool party.

“All the heavy lifting has been done. So this part of my life, I just really want that companion — to have somebody to have fun,” Peggy said. “A sense of humor is really important to me. Don’t take yourself so serious.”

“Ah, you got the wrong guy then,” Mel said with a cheeky laugh.

So... are Mel and Peg together after The Golden Bachelor? As it turns out, their first one-on-one date in the Oct. 8 episode might contain a major clue.

A Playful Pair

For their one-on-one date, Mel brought Peg to the Orange County Fair — a perfect place to match her “high level of energy,” he said.

Following a round of carnival activities, the pair sat down and opened up about their past relationships. Peg has been divorced since 2003, she shared, citing infidelity in her marriage. She got a tattoo at the time to celebrate being newly single. “We’ll talk about that when we’re in the fantasy suite,” she joked.

“Cheers to that,” Mel said.

Disney/John Fleenor

Their date concluded with a KC and the Sunshine Band concert, where Mel and Peg danced to “Get Down Tonight” and, interestingly, “Please Don’t Go” — the song that plays during Mel’s season-wide Golden Bachelor trailer. Hmm...

Peg’s Social Media Wink?

The musical connection doesn’t stop there. Peg has used multiple KC and the Sunshine Band songs to promote the show on Instagram, including “Keep It Comin’ Love” and “Boogie Shoes.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Now, this may not mean anything — these are popular songs, after all! — but if Mel and Peg did end up together after The Golden Bachelor, then using songs from their first date would certainly be a fitting wink. And it wouldn’t be the first time a franchise couple has used social media to quietly tease their connection without spoiling their season.

Speaking of spoilers, the winner of Mel’s season (or even his final four women) has not been leaked, so anything is possible. For now, there’s definitely reason to root for Mel and Peg. As Peg said in a confessional during her date, “It’s been a long time since I felt this way for somebody. I can see myself spending the rest of my life with this man.”