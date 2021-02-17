Where Melissa & Joe Gorga Stand After Those Infidelity Rumors On RHONJ

Ten seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has put Joe and Melissa Gorga's marriage through the wringer — and the 11th season nearly broke them for good. After Melissa is accused of texting a restaurant owner who asked for her number in the trailer, Joe tells her "I'll never talk to you again."

The couple seems to have worked things out since filming, though, as they both recently shared Valentine's Day posts for one another. "We Work Hard. We Play Hard. We’re aggressive in happiness, in loving, in life. Happy Valentine’s Day @joeygorga love you long time!" Melissa wrote. Joe responded in kind, sharing a post that read, "Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. She just keeps getting better."

Melissa elaborated on she and Joe's ups and downs in an interview with E! News, saying that though they're "bumping heads a lot this season," they're in a good place now. "We have hit a couple bumps in the road and we're trying to grow together instead of apart, because I feel like it's very easy to grow apart," she said, adding that the success of her clothing line, Envy, has "brought out certain insecurities " in Joe. "He really wishes he could go back to the day he met me when I was 24 years old, he misses that girl, but she's gone. I mean I'm there but I'm 40 now and there's changes going on and I think that drives him crazy." Still, Melissa insisted that they're "always working things out."

As far as those infidelity rumors, Melissa couldn't say much, but promised it will all play out sooner rather than later. "It's right off the bat with the first episode. Boom, it's like right there," she told E! of Season 11. "I can't say too much about it because that would be just giving it away. You're going to have to wait and see what happens."