Major spoilers for Too Hot To Handle Season 4 ahead. Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici seemed like an unlikely couple to settle down on Too Hot To Handle Season 4, given all of their rule breaking in the early days. But Lana worked her magic, and by the Season 4 finale, Jawahir and Nick walked away with the grand prize of $89,000, all smiles and seemingly ready to commit. But whether Nick and Jawahir are still together after Too Hot To Handle is sort of unclear, though their social media interactions with each other and their former castmates tell an interesting story.

Midway through Season 4, Jawahir had her head turned when Shawn arrived at the retreat. Just ahead of the cast’s last days together, she decided to join Shawn in bed, leaving Nick with nothing to do but meditate (and meditate) about it. But in the end, Jawahir chose to solidify her relationship with Nick. Because of their growth, despite the struggles, Jawa and Nick ended up winning the whole competition. But did it stick?

Where Are Nick & Jawahir Now After Too Hot To Handle?

Looking at their social media accounts, it may be surprising that Nick doesn’t follow Jawa on Instagram, but she follows and interacts with his posts all the time. But the fact that he doesn’t follow her isn’t all that strange, as he doesn’t seem to interact with many other cast members on social media. On the other hand, she comments and likes a number of pics from all of her other cast members, including leaving a fire emoji on the thirst traps they post.

The other guys, like James Pendergrass, Seb Melrose, and even playboy Creed McKinnon, often hang out together. Nick’s even commented on some of the snaps, but he seems to be MIA from the night in question. Or was he not invited? Or maybe he was too busy traveling with Jawa, thanks to some other Insta clues.

The show was filmed sometime in early spring 2022, and by April, Nick and Jawahir were posting pictures from Bali, Indonesia. Given that they filmed the show in the Caribbean, it’s far enough away that it can’t be a coincidence that they both ended up there just after winning all that loot. And it looks like they put it to good use.

Nick has recently been posting selfies with long, melodramatic captions that read like love poems, and super sad ones at that. One post that Jawa liked around the Season 4 premiere reads, “Chasing after love is like a curse, Holding on only makes it worse.” It sounds like the release of the season has been bringing up a lot of emotions for him, and it does seem like he and Jawa might have gone through something since their romantic trip around the world.

Then again, just after the premiere, she commented “Mr. Kici” with a fire emoji on one of his selfies, and he replied in kind with a “Ms. Khalifa” and a sunshine emoji. Maybe these two need a check-in with Lana.