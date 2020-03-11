Channel 4's latest venture into the reality TV dating universe is returning for a second series. Five Guys A Week follows five different women who each share a common goal: to find the man of their dreams. The show sees them invite five men into their homes to live with them all at the same time. Now, taking part in any dating show, especially with a format this intense, is certainly no mean feat. But are the Five Guys a Week contestants paid?

As it stands, there has been no official comment on whether or not contestants are paid for their efforts while appearing on the show. The only thing we do know is that Five Guys a Week offers the "ultimate test of romance, compatibility and stamina" by providing singletons with "five trial live-in boyfriends" for an entire week.

Debuting in April 2020, the first series of Five Guys a Week followed a group of single women who hoped to fast-track the early stages of a romantic relationship, per iNews. Throughout their time on the show, each single gal invited five potential suitors into their homes, all of whom competed to win her affection. At the end of each day, the single woman eliminated the contestant she believed to be the least compatible — until only one guys was left standing.

During their stint on the Channel 4 series, the men are required to accompany their temporary host in all areas of her daily life, including on nights out with friends, to work, and eventually dinner with her parents. Yikes.

"It’s a format that speaks to a universal concern — being loved — that will work in any language, in any country in the world where people long to find their soulmate," said the Head of Factual Entertainment at the show's production company, Barnaby Coughlin.

Well, if you'd like to see for yourself what all the fuss is about, you can watch the second series of Five Guys a Week on Sep. 18 on Channel 4. Alternatively, you can catch up with the first series on All 4.

Correction: A previous version of this story mischaracterized Bustle's communication with Channel 4. It has been updated.