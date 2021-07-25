So far on The Real Housewives of Potomac’s sixth season, Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s marriage appears to be on solid ground. But there’s drama brewing ahead. When Wendy asks Eddie in the RHOP Season 6 teaser if he’s happy, he replies negatively, noting that she can’t give him 100% if she’s tired. In another clip, Gizelle Bryant asks co-star Ashley Darby when they’re “gonna talk about the Eddie rumors,” setting up a heated showdown between her and Wendy, who tells Gizelle that what she’s not going to do is “play with” her husband’s name.

The “Eddie rumors” Gizelle is likely referring to stem from a May report in All About the Tea that claimed that he cheated on Wendy and “has a side baby and is sleeping with a white woman who works in his law firm.” Eddie seemingly addressed the speculation in a Mother’s Day Instagram post shortly afterward, honoring his “beautiful wife” who he noted is “the mother of my ONLY 3 babies.” Added the attorney, “The haters will always hate (misery loves company), but one thing is for certain, men lie, women lie, blogs lie, but numbers don’t! 10 years and counting with our forever love.”

Since then, the couple has made clear that they’re together and as solid as ever. Recently, Wendy chalked up the whole ordeal as simply something that comes with being a public figure. “People go and lie about you, and it is what it is. And I'm OK with that. I know what I signed up for,” she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Eddie is “not fazed” by any of the drama. “But there is, for me, a level of expectation that I felt we have within our circle. Especially when it's a salacious blog that has also spread vicious rumors about [Gizelle] and her family.”

Specifically, she called out Gizelle for “repeating a lie,” but reserved some grace for her RHOP castmate, too. “I’m not mad at it because we know our truth. And I’m confident in my marriage. It doesn’t matter. But in the same token, you have a level of expectation from your friends and you don't think that your friends will ever give life to a lie,” Wendy said. “If anything, they will quell it because they’re your friends ... Talk about my wigs, my clothes, anything you want to, chile. Just talk about me, but don't talk about a man who is not just a good husband but a good father. And his only crime is supporting me to be on this platform.”

Gizelle has her own side to the story. “Typically if things are out there, we talk about it,” she said in a recent interview with E! News. “In Potomac we talk about it. We don't hide anything.”

Both Wendy and Eddie have presented a united front on social media. As recently as July 19, the Tears of My Mother author captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Eddie with the #TeamWendy hashtag. A week earlier, she also thanked her husband, writing, “You’re always by my side through it all and I’m forever grateful.” Meanwhile, Eddie called Wendy a “queen” and “perfection personified” in a July 11 post.

Despite the outside noise, the RHOP couple seems content to tune it out and focus on their family.