Ariana Grande is finally leaving Oz for a city near you. On Aug. 28, the singer announced her long-awaited tour, the Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her first trek in nearly seven years.

Grande revealed her tour dates on Instagram, sharing a new poster one day after posting a teaser video that stated “see you next year” and “announcement loading.” The Eternal Sunshine Tour will see the singer play arenas in a limited number of cities across the U.S. and Canada, before heading across the pond for a five-night stand in London.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour will finally allow fans to hear Grande’s Grammy-nominated 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine, and its 2025 deluxe edition, Brighter Days Ahead, live. She had not yet been able to tour the album due to her months-long press tours for Wicked, which netted Grande her first Oscar nomination, and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

The singer teased some potential live shows in July, when she reassured fans that her music career was still thriving in an Instagram post. “I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year, even if it’s just for a little,” she wrote. She previously floated the idea of a 2025 mini-tour in between the two Wicked films, but instead, she decided to “prioritize acting” for the year.

Ariana Grande’s 2026 Tour Dates

Instagram / Ariana Grande

The Eternal Sunshine Tour will kick off in Oakland. California, on June 6, 2026, and is currently slated to end in London on Aug. 23, though more dates may be added later. Read on for the full schedule.

June 6 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 9 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

June 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

June 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

June 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

June 24 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 30 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

July 2 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

July 6 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 8 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 24 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 30 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 3 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 15 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

Aug. 16 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

Aug. 19 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

Aug. 20 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

Aug. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

Ariana Grande’s 2026 Tour Tickets

For the North American shows, the Eternal Sunshine Tour presale will take place on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will be available the next day. For the London shows, the presale will take place on Sept. 16, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Sept. 18.

Fans must register on Ticketmaster through Grande’s website to receive access to the artist presale, and can select up to three shows. Registration is available until Sept. 7.